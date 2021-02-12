A mask requirement will stay in place in Idaho Falls School District 91 — at least temporarily.
The district's board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to keep the requirement in place until its next work session on Feb. 23, when it will discuss a more thorough plan to get through the rest of the school year. That work session also will include discussions about returning to in-person schooling five days a week for the third trimester.
The countywide mask mandate put in place by Eastern Idaho Public Health expired Monday night as Bonneville County saw consistently low levels of coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the Bonneville Joint School District board voted to stop requiring masks beginning March 8 while allowing for teachers to make specific rules for their classrooms.
District 91's trustees were split between keeping the mask requirement in place for a longer period and leaving the decision to individual teachers to require for their class. Trustee Paul Haacke told the board that some teachers had put classroom requirements in place earlier that week, amid uncertainty about the school policy after the county requirement elapsed.
Haacke said that in those cases, students had been fully willing to follow the teachers' requests and signs posted on classroom doors. He said he had faith that policies could vary between classes without causing confusion or "mask-shaming."
Superintendent George Boland said that if the board chooses to leave it up to teachers, they need to be clear about supporting the decision made for each classroom.
"It's good that we are debating this here. This is the place for debate so that our teachers and staff don't have to," Boland said.
The current district policy allows students to avoid quarantining after being in contact with someone at school who tested positive for COVID-19 only if both were wearing masks at all times. Discussion about changing that policy was put off until at least the Feb. 23 meeting.
On the other side, several trustees worried about a lack of consistency. Trustee Hillary Radcliffe said that loosening the policy now could make it tougher to re-enforce if Eastern Idaho Public Health had to issue a new mandate for Bonneville County before the end of the school year.
Trustee Larry Wilson called 16 of the district's principals earlier this week to ask what they would prefer. He told the board of trustees Thursday that 15 of the principals said they would prefer to keep the mask mandate in place. Angela Gillman, president of the Idaho Falls Education Association, told the board a majority of teachers surveyed by the group also preferred to keep the mandate.
The two-week extension will allow District 91 office staff to draft multiple new versions of a mask policy, which would address specific circumstances such as busses or school hallways. It also provides time for teaches who chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine over the last month to reach peak immunity from the virus.
The work session will be held on Feb. 23 and be livestreamed through the district website.