"Education is the most important thing in the world, whether it be formal or from the school of hard knocks," said Thomas Griggs, 71.
Griggs went through periods of formal education and the school of hard knocks, beginning his college career in 1969 and ending it more than five decades later in 2021.
Starting at Ricks College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho, Griggs attended classes for a year. Right before his sophomore year at the college, Griggs left to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
When he returned from his mission in the fall of 1972, Griggs was excited to further pursue his degree but life was happening quickly around him.
Soon Griggs was married, starting a new family and working several odd jobs in order to keep his family fed.
"I tried to get things started again in Provo at one point, but it wasn't the right timing, I promptly failed out of my classes," Griggs said. "I needed to focus on my family."
After several different jobs and a few moves, Griggs went back to school at the University of Idaho in 1989 and began taking classes for a nuclear engineering job he was promised after completing the courses.
"I took 67 credit hours in nuclear engineering and it took me three or four years, I was the last one to graduate in my program," Griggs said. I submitted my application, I waited and heard nothing back. I called and one day I got ahold of someone and they told me there was nothing they could do, the company had initiated a hiring freeze."
After spending months working to become qualified and thousands of dollars in tuition costs, Griggs was looking for something stable. He found that stability in the railroad.
In 1993 he went to work for the Eastern Idaho Railroad and worked there until 2004, he then worked Union Pacific in Idaho Falls, retiring in 2016.
"My wife and I were talking one day after I retired and we got on the subject of college," Griggs said. "She asked me if I ever got my degree and I kind of laughed."
He had not gotten his degree and did not believe it was something he would ever complete.
"I had just kind of given up the thought of ever holding a diploma, I didn't think it was possible," Griggs said. "There was just too much to do."
After working with counselors and mentors from both Brigham Young University-Idaho and University of Idaho, he found out that with transferring credits between colleges and working to fill in the gaps, graduation was a very real possibility for him, and he could do it fairly cheap and quick. A University of Idaho article on Griggs noted that the state of Idaho offers a discount that lets Idahoans age 60 and up take courses for $5 per credit hour, plus fees.
Griggs took a single class at each university per semester, traversing the 180-degree change in class work, teaching and technology that came within the 50 years since he first went to college.
"There were so many things I didn't know how to do that seemed to come to everyone else so easy," Griggs said. "I would not have been able to get through it if my professors were not so willing to help work with me."
When he was entering the final semesters of his senior year, Griggs found out he had to complete a capstone project to graduate and he was in the beginning phases of completely restoring a railroad motorcar. (A previous Post Register article described motorcars as motorized, cube-shaped contraptions the size of an average dinner table with mini metal train wheels.)
When Griggs asked if this project could be counted for school credit, his faculty head said it could not. The project had to be the very last things he completed.
Though he was upset that the project had not been accepted, Griggs restored the motorcar anyway, a process that took him 15 months to fully complete. Once the project was done, Griggs was asked to bring it to the school, expecting just to show it off. Instead, he left campus that day having his capstone project approved.
The University of Idaho article described Griggs' 65-page paper as "having photos and journal entries chronicling the car’s journey from a rusted 'tin can,' as he puts it, to a reliable cruiser that traverses remote stretches of railroad tracks."
In April 2020, Griggs smiled with pride as he moved his tassel from the right side of his cap to the left and earned a bachelor's degree in general studies from Brigham Young University-Idaho and in May 2021, he completed his final credits and earned a bachelor of science from the University of Idaho.
"Part of me deciding to finish was just so I could say that I did," Griggs said "It was something I had worked hard on for several years and I did not want to have nothing to show for it. The other part of the equation was my grandchildren. I could not in good conscience ask my grandchildren to go to college and get an education and then have them shoot back with 'well grandpa, you didn't.' It might have taken me 52 years at one and 53 at another, but I did it.
"If someone could look at what I did and say, if he could do it, I can do it. If they can glean something from me to further their education then great, I got to help someone else."
