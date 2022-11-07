railroad-group-1200x675.jpg

Thomas Griggs, second from left, receives his degree and stands surrounded by University of Idaho faculty and staff members including his adviser Deborah Caudle, second from right.

 Courtesy of Kyle Pfannenstiel, University of Idaho and Thomas Griggs

"Education is the most important thing in the world, whether it be formal or from the school of hard knocks," said Thomas Griggs, 71.

Griggs went through periods of formal education and the school of hard knocks, beginning his college career in 1969 and ending it more than five decades later in 2021.


