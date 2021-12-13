Idaho Falls School District 91 is reverting its attendance policy to be more in line with what it was before the pandemic.
The District 91 school board approved changes to the attendance policy during its Wednesday board meeting. The changes went into effect immediately.
Under the policy, students who have more than five absences in a class in the second or third trimester would receive a "loss of credit absence" and would be at risk of losing credit for that class. Absences that don't count toward potential credit losses are death in the family, school-sponsored activities and acute and chronic illness with an accompanying medical note.
“It’s really important for kids to be in class because that provides a continuity of instruction,” said Margaret Wimborne, the district's director of Communications and Community Engagement. “It’s really hard to replicate that if they’re not in the classroom.”
Last year, the district was more lenient on absences because of COVID-19, Wimborne said. While the district is reimplementing its old attendance policy, district officials still want student who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and contact their schools, she said.
“We are making allowances for those circumstances but as a general rule, the focus is trying to ensure students are in class every day,” Wimborne said.
Wimborne said student attendance is higher than last year.
COVID-19 case rates continue to be low for both District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 in December. District 93 reported a weekly average case count of 7.3 on Monday and District 91 reported seven total cases between students and staff from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.
Attendance also a focus in D93
During the District 93 board meeting on Wednesday, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said attendance rates at Bonneville schools are slightly lower than they’ve historically been before the pandemic. District 93 typically would have around a 95% student attendance rate and this year, it’s hovered between the high 80s and lower 90s, which has led to more students receiving failing grades in the first trimester of the 2021-2022 school year, he said.
“As kids are not attending schools as regularly as we’re used to seeing, I definitely think that’s contributing to us not seeing as much improvement on kids passing classes as we had hoped,” Woolstenhulme said.
H.S. grades declined early in pandemic
Most Bonneville schools saw spikes of students who had at least one F grade in 2020 due to school closures and many students missing class due to COVID-19, Woolstenhulme reported to the board. Fewer students are receiving failing grades in 2021.
According to District 93 data, there is a higher concentration of students receiving at least one F in their sophomore year but the number of students with a failing grade decreases as students advance in high school. For example, At Thunder Ridge High School, 17% of sophomores have one F and 27% of sophomores have one F at Hillcrest High School. Seniors at those schools with at least one F accounted for 11% and 13% respectively and all schools in the district showed a similar trend.
The percentage of students with multiple failing grades at District 93 schools was about half of the percentages of students with one F, Woolstenhulme said.
D91 seeks input on calendar
District 91 also is seeking feedback from parents, patrons and staff for three potential calendar options for the next three years.
The biggest differences between the three options include: designated days or windows of time for parent-teacher conferences, professional development days in August or October and finishing school before Memorial Day or right after Memorial Day, the district’s website says.
Individuals can provide input to the school board and view the three calendars by completing a short online survey at: bit.ly/3mnwG7R