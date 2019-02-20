Idaho Falls School District 91 schools gave back to the community this month with Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School gathering a total of 141,230 cans of food and raising about $29,000 for the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
Skyline High School collected 77,600 cans of food for this year’s annual “Souper Bowl” as of Feb. 13, including about $14,000 raised through a number of school fundraisers, Skyline Student Body President Jack Snyder said.
Idaho Falls High School collected 63,630 cans as of Tuesday evening. Thirty percent of the donations the Community Food Basket receives in a year comes from the “Souper Bowl,” Idaho Falls student government adviser Catarina Janotti said.
“It’s a great opportunity to get involved and for the kids to see the impact they can make and how to give back to the community,” Janotti said Tuesday.
The two school communities collected $1 for every two cans collected.
Snyder said about 95 percent of the cans collected will go toward the Community Food Basket with the rest going to the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen.
“It’s an absolute testimony to the strength of this community that we have young people who really care about hunger and our community,” Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls Executive Director Dave Manson said.
“I’m inspired by them, frankly. They want to make a difference.”
Students from the two high schools stood outside of grocery stores and broke down into groups to collect cans, coupons and money. Skyline collected about 8,000 cans in one day, Snyder said. The food drive went from Jan. 28 to Tuesday evening.
Snyder said what started in 2006 as a “simple rivalry” between the two schools has brought out the best in Idaho Falls.
In the past decade, the event has created about 1 million meals, he added.
“It’s really cool to see how our community reacts,” Snyder said. “A year ago, sitting at the bank depositing this money, a woman came up to ask me if I was a student and gave me a hug. It’s one of those things where our businesses donate every year ... It’s developed into something special in the community.”