Idaho Falls School District 91 will host a community meeting Tuesday night, asking patrons, community members and parents to attend and discuss the school district's plan for aging infrastructure and future bonds.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in Skyline High School's cafeteria. The meeting is expected to last up to two hours.
Patrons, who will be split into separate small groups, will give feedback through a questionnaire on the school district's current facilities and what changes should be made for facilities that are either overutilized or underutilized, District 91 Director of Communications and Community Engagement Margaret Wimborne said.
There will be a 30-minute presentation to start the meeting — which will analyze data the district and Cooperative Strategies have gathered regarding the district's infrastructure — before patrons discuss the data with steering committee members.
“Community input is a critical part of crafting this plan to improve our school facilities,” District 91 Superintendent George Boland said in a news release. “We are asking the whole community — supporters and opponents — to help us create something two-thirds of our patrons will support. We need that level of support if we are going to pass the bond that will be necessary to pay for the upgrades.”
Those who can't attend Tuesday's meeting can submit questions and look at the presentation online at www.dejongrichter.com/ifschools/.
The website will be updated frequently with information regarding the school district's 10-year facilities master plan — a guide used to determine future decisions about bonds and District 91 facilities.
Wimborne said the next community meeting after Tuesday's event is scheduled for May 15 at Skyline High School.