Idaho Falls School District 91 officials will host a second community meeting in hopes of getting more feedback regarding the school's facilities. The event starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Skyline High School's cafeteria.
Those who cannot attend the meeting can participate online at www.ifschools.org beginning Monday, according to an email sent out by Idaho Falls School District 91 Communications and Community Engagement Director Margaret Wimborne .
The community meeting is the second in two months and will be used to discuss the school district's future facilities and bonds.
“Input from parents and patrons is critical as we work to develop a plan that will ensure our school buildings meet the needs of our students now and in the future,” D91 Superintendent George Boland said in a news release. “We hope community members make time to attend this important meeting ... or go online to share their input and ideas.”
The district's previous meeting saw close to 100 patrons, administrators, teachers and students attend.
At the meeting, those in attendance, including Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, took a survey and discussed their thoughts on the school district's facilities.
Idaho Falls School District and independent contractor Cooperative Strategies are developing a 10-year facilities "master plan" to help guide the district when making future decisions for bonds and buildings.
The data and research done can be viewed at: http://www.dejongrichter.com/ifschools.