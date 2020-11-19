Idaho Falls School District 91 will keep its school operations in the same status they’ve had for the last month, potentially remaining that way through the end of 2020.
The District 91 board of trustees chose not to take action to move any schools into more restricted phases of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan during the Wednesday night meeting. The board also voted to enact a stricter attendance policy beginning next trimester in an attempt to control the rising number of unexcused absences at high schools.
The decision to not change plans leaves the three major high schools operating in the alternating day schedule and all other schools holding in-person classes four days a week. Superintendent George Boland said that unless drastic action was needed at future board meetings, that approach would likely remain in place through at least January.
“We can function operationally, and I think the structure we have right now enables us to distance at the high schools when we might not be able to otherwise,” Boland said.
The discussion on the operational status of schools came as District 91 set a new record for student coronavirus cases in a week, with 20 new instances reported as of Wednesday night and eight more being logged on the district website Thursday morning. Bonneville County also set a single-day record Wednesday with 170 new coronavirus cases.
Eastern Idaho Public Health director Geri Rackow and epidemiologist James Corbett called into the board meeting to address the broader trends of the virus. Corbett said that from the details about how people caught the virus, the majority of cases seemed to come from family events and small gatherings.
“We are not seeing a great deal of spread in schools. I think that’s consistent with the good mitigation strategies that schools have put into place,” Corbett told the school board.
The stricter attendance policy will enforce a loss of credit to students who have more than five unexcused absences from a class beginning Nov. 30. Absences due to potential COVID-19 symptoms or isolations not related to an exposure at school will not be counted as long as the parent or guardian calls the school to verify the reason.
Total absences have spiked throughout from the first trimester of last year, with high schools reporting a roughly 20% absentee rate. Unverified and unexcused absences have risen dramatically during the month since District 91 moved high schools online and have constituted the majority of all absences at some high schools.
“We have some students who think they can log in from the cafeteria and skip class, so I think this would be an excellent help,” Compass Academy principal Shelly Smede told the board.
Both the Idaho Falls and Bonneville school districts changed their sports attendance policies this week to match the new restrictions put in place by Gov. Little. The districts limited the audience at home sports games to 10 total parents, along with the student athletes and essential team personnel. Bonneville Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said during the district’s work session Wednesday afternoon that more parents could attend some home games by volunteering to serve as scorekeepers and video operators.
Woolstenhulme also addressed concerns from school board members about enforcing the attendance limit, saying that some staff members have already been confronted and verbally abused by parents over the rule this week. In the unlikely worst-case scenario of mass protests over the attendance limit, he said the district was willing to cancel winter sports events.
“These are extracurricular activities, we do not have to let them happen. If parents won’t support us through this, then, unfortunately, the kids are going to suffer,” Woolstenhulme said.