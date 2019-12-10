A local senator is among 23 state lawmakers and executive officials from both parties who were chosen for a national education policy fellowship program.
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, is among the Hunt-Kean Leadership fellows who will meet in Washington, D.C., from Wednesday through Friday and will examine state-level education policy together over the next nine months. While in D.C., they will "explore the importance of K-12 standards and assessments, school funding, early learning, school choice, and effective teachers and school leaders along with some of the nation’s leading experts in education, policy and politics," according to a news release from the Hunt Institute, as well as visiting the Thurgood Marshall Academy Public Charter High School. The fellows are scheduled to hear from a mix of education policy experts, including public officials and people affiliated with universities and various think tanks.
“It is an honor to be asked by the governor's office to participate in this group," said Lent, who was an Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee before being elected to the Senate in 2018.
Gov. Brad Little completed the Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows Program in 2015 when he was lieutenant governor.
“Launching the next group of Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows is always motivating as we welcome a new group of influential state leaders who are determined to challenge the status quo in education,” said Hunt Institute President and CEO Javaid Siddiqi.
The Hunt Institute is affiliated with the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy. The leadership fellows programs is named after former governors Jim Hunt, D-N.C., and Tom Kean, R-N.J., and has been around since 2014.