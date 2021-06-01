Luis Catalan started working with Idaho Falls High School's automotive technology program at the beginning of his sophomore year.
Those three years of largely hands-on work helped him land an internship with Lithia Ford while he was still enrolled at the school and an apprenticeship with Teton Toyota that will begin soon after he graduates.
"I'm basically going to start working right after high school, but it would be in the field I like to be in," Catalan said.
Jeremy Bird runs the high school auto tech program, located under the grandstands of Ravsten Stadium. Bird said he had enjoyed seeing Catalan's growth as both a mechanic and student over his years in the program.
"I wish every student had his drive and motivation," Bird said. "I have spent many hours with him before, during, and after school to help him build his confidence and open up."
The auto tech program had to adapt when the start of COVID-19 forced all classes in Idaho Falls School District 91 online last spring, and again to the district's alternating day schedule for its high schools during the fall. Bird packed a lot of practice with students' and staff members' cars into the in-person days and gave the most experienced students time for independent study during the online sessions.
Catalan said he usually put a lot of work into talking to his teachers and keeping up with classwork he didn't understand. That became more challenging during the last trimester of his junior year and the first trimester of senior year.
"When I'm in school I can learn a lot more, I can talk to the teachers and understand more. Online was hard when you don't have the same communication," Catalan said.
When Catalan returned to the garage late last fall, the shop had been fully renovated. District 91 had moved its bus barn to a location near Skyline High School and the auto program expanded into the new space. The program added six new bays, three car lifts and new equipment that was paid for with career and technical education grants.
Catalan isn't the only student who has succeeded with the auto tech program. Other Idaho Falls students won first and third place in the automotive service category of Idaho's Skills USA competition in early May. Bird said that many of the program's graduates are able to immediately jump into jobs that are in need of skilled workers.
Idaho Falls High School will have its graduation at the Motor Vu Drive-In beginning around 9:30 p.m. on June 2.