The Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees voted Monday morning to interview Dr. James Shank about becoming the next superintendent.
The school board was back in the job market after Eric Pingrey, who had accepted the superintendent job on Tuesday, withdrew to accept a superintendent job in McCall-Donnelly School District instead. Shank was the other finalist for the District 91 position.
Shank worked for District 91 from 1995 to 2008 as a school principal, followed by two years as the Director of Federal Programs. He has since worked as the superintendent for the Juab School District in Utah, the Coupeville School District in Washington state, and currently leads the Cassia County School District in Burley.
District 91 had interviewed Shank at least twice before during the superintendent search. He and Pingrey toured the district with the board Monday morning before attending a public meeting and Q&A session in the afternoon.
The unanimous school board vote on Monday will have the Idaho School Boards Association arrange the follow-up interview with Shank. District 91 contracted with the ISBA in January to manage the superintendent search, from the initial job posting earlier this year to the final contract negotiations.
District spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne declined to comment on any other discussions that were had about the superintendent search because they had occurred during an executive session.