Idaho Falls School District 91 has joined several other districts in eastern Idaho in shortening the required quarantine length for teachers and students who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The new guidelines will allow students and staff to return to school after close contact with a confirmed case if they've gone 10 days without any symptoms. If the person is asymptomatic and has had a negative COVID test while they were in quarantine, the isolation period can be cut to seven days.
District 91 enacted the new requirements Thursday in response to a recommended change the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier this week. The new policy will be formally ratified and voted on by the school board during their meeting Wednesday night.
Superintendent George Boland said the district received multiple calls and emails from parents asking about the change since the CDC announcement. Boland said that getting students back into the classroom more quickly would be a clear positive effect of the policy, though he was unsure how many people would be able to get tested quickly enough to fall in the seven-day quarantine window.
"This will put pressure on the ability of the labs to do that PCR testing and provide those test results in a 48-hour window. That's the fastest that we are seeing right now," Boland said.
The CDC recommendation for the shorter quarantines said the change would "reduce the economic hardship" for people who are unable to work and could lessen the impact of asymptomatic cases on the public health system.
Several other school districts in the region had taken a similar approach to quarantines even before the CDC made it an official recommendation. Bonneville Joint School District 93 changed its policy in September to require a seven-day quarantine for close contacts without symptoms and recommend a 14-day quarantine if possible.
Teton School District 401 called a special school board meeting Friday night to discuss changing its quarantine requirements as well.
"That has been our decision for the entire school year, to align with the CDC and regional guidance and not come up with our own numbers," Teton Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said.