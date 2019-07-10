An Idaho Falls high school student received an honor at the world's largest professional skills competition in June for his welding ability.
Thousands of middle, high school and college students competed in the SkillsUSA Championships that were held in Louisville, Ky., at the end of last month. The competition had 103 categories of technical skills that students demonstrated their abilities in, ranging from specialized businesses such as cosmetology and plumbing to general leadership and job interview skills.
Jesse Wood, a student at Bonneville Technical Careers High School, earned a Skill Point Certificate in the welding sculpture category at the event. For that category, students made their own sculpture before arriving at the competition and displayed their art for the judges.
Earning a certificate means that Wood's sculpture met the standards to be considered "professional quality" by the judges but was not a top-three medalist for his age group.
Two college students from eastern Idaho earned medals in different SkillsUSA categories. Brigham Young University-Idaho's Jason Jennings won the silver for competitive welding and Brandon Illguth from Idaho State University's College of Technology won the bronze medal for aviation maintenance technology.