When Idaho Falls High School student Kale Bolander starts his apprenticeship with L&L Mechanical on Monday, he will be making $24 an hour.
His new job learning to weld will also come with full health care benefits and a 401(k) program for Bolander, all by the age of 16.
Bolander is the first student to sign up for the Student Registered Apprenticeship Program, a new initiative that hooks up high school students with local trade employers and allows them to undergo apprenticeships while earning credits for high school.
Bobbi Finlayson, Career & Technical Education coordinator for Idaho Falls School District 91, said the program has been active in Boise for several years and is now expanding to Idaho Falls. Bolander is the first eastern Idaho student to take part in the program.
The program works to connect students on an early career path in trade fields that have suffered a shortage of workers in recent years.
Bolander said he was excited to start learning to weld with experienced workers at L&L.
"It's just mostly, I like to see things put together," Bolander said.
Bolander, a sophomore, started taking night classes at College of Eastern Idaho during the past school year. Brandon Leatham, an elected representative for the Sheet Metal Union in Eastern Idaho, connected Bolander to Dana Trautner, vice president of L&L Mechanical, for the apprenticeship.
Under the program, employers must agree to take on the student apprentice as a part-time employee and allow for them to continue their high school education.
Finlayson said there are no other students in the pipeline to begin apprenticeships, but that other programs may include training in auto repair, construction and industrial mechanics.
Bolander's apprenticeship begins this summer. When school begins again in the fall, he will spend mornings at Idaho Falls High School completing his core classes and his afternoons working for L&L Mechanical, which will count as an elective. Upon graduation, he'll have a shorter path to complete his apprenticeship and earn his certification in welding.
As Bolander signed his new contract for the program, Leatham and Trautner could not hide their eagerness to see new blood join the welding business.
Trade jobs have suffered from a shortage of workers in recent years even as salaries have increased. Leatham said he knows of 15 positions for welders in eastern Idaho that could be filled if he only knew people with the skill set to do the jobs.
The trade programs also offer an alternative to college education, which can come with five-figure loans that need to be paid off after graduation.
Education is still important for trade programs though, Trautner said, saying that his business requires strong mathematics skills from all of its workers.
"The days of the uneducated high school dropout construction worker was gone 25 years ago," Trautner said.