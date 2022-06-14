Jasmine Lima, a ninth-grader at American Heritage Charter School, took home a national award for her invention earlier this month.
Lima was one of about 70 award-winning students from across the United States who were honored at the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention in Dearborn, Mich.
The U.S. Nationals award ceremony, held June 3 at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, marked the event’s first in-person award ceremony since the start of the pandemic.
Lima took second place in the ninth-grade division. She was recognized for her ingenuity in inventing “T-Sound.”
“While living in Hawaii during COVID, I was excited to go surfing with my dad when a tsunami watch popped up,” Lima said, in her pitch video to the Invention Convention. “I never did get to go surfing that day, but it sparked my curiosity in learning about how humans deal with natural disasters and how we can prevent them.”
Jasmine Lima sketched a model of her invention as part of her entry into the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention.
While on a boating trip with her family about a year later, Lima connected the inspiration she found in Hawaii with the hypothesis she made from her boating experience that day. She realized that emitting an electrical pulse from her boat could neutralize the waves that were coming at them too strongly. This discovery led her to the invention of T-sound which could have not only helped her that day but could lead to the saving of many lives, she said.
T-Sound is an advanced tsunami neutralizer. It uses sound waves known as Acoustic Gravity Waves (AGWs) to neutralize the energy of an incoming tsunami. Several pulses can/will be sent out in order to completely dissolve the wave. This will save thousands of lives, and billions of dollars for cities in the long run, Lima said in her pitch video.
Lima’s invention could potentially be used to help prevent the large loss of life that comes with tsunamis and other natural disasters like it, she said.
“T-Sound completely stops the tsunami in its tracks before it even has a chance to reach the coastlines. It also does not have to span the entire length of the coastlines because sound waves expand,” Lima said in a questionnaire provided to Raytheon Technologies.
Before advancing to the U.S. national event, students competed at their local and regional levels.
Lima, as well as the other students who qualified for nationals, were required to submit a self-made video presentation of their invention, a prototype, a logbook showing their journey of the invention process as well as a display board highlighting important parts of the invention process.