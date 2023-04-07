thumbnail_Natalie Woods PAEMST.jpg

Natalie Woods — Advanced mathematics instructor at Thunder Ridge High School, Idaho Falls, Bonneville Joint School District 93.

 courtesy of the Idaho Department of Education

Natalie Woods, an advanced mathematics instructor at Thunder Ridge High School in Bonneville Joint School District 93 is among six Idaho educators who were nominated for one of the nation’s highest STEM teaching honors.

The six teachers from across Idaho have been named as state finalists for the national Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, or PAEMST.


