Natalie Woods, an advanced mathematics instructor at Thunder Ridge High School in Bonneville Joint School District 93 is among six Idaho educators who were nominated for one of the nation’s highest STEM teaching honors.
The six teachers from across Idaho have been named as state finalists for the national Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, or PAEMST.
The teachers will go on to compete with nominees from other states to become this year’s national presidential award winners, an award recognized by many as the nation’s highest honor for math and science teachers.
“Our talented STEM teachers play a huge role in preparing students for a rewarding future in some of Idaho’s most sought-after careers,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said in a news release. “Not only does this news highlight the quality of STEM education in Idaho, it also gives us an opportunity to pause and recognize the dedication and commitment that these teachers bring to their classrooms.”
The awards alternate between secondary and elementary school instructors, this year focusing specifically on secondary educators.
According to the release, this year’s finalists in mathematics are:
• Natalie Woods — Advanced mathematics instructor at Thunder Ridge High School, Idaho Falls, Bonneville Joint School District.
• Duane Peck — Eighth-grade mathematics instructor at Sage Valley Middle School in Nampa, Vallivue School District.
• Naomi Finnegan — Math and science instructor at Grangeville High School in Grangeville, Grangeville Joint School District.
• Suzanne Fore — Advanced mathematics instructor at Centennial High School in Boise, West Ada School District.
The science finalists are:
• Kameron Yeggy — Astronomy instructor at Timberline High School in Boise, Boise School District.
• Amber McVey — Earth science and astronomy instructor at West Ada School District’s Virtual School House.
“Awards are given to science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Department of Defense Education Activity Schools and the U.S. territories,” the release said. “Awardees are recognized for their content knowledge and their ability to motivate and enable student success.”
More than 5,200 teachers from across the country have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom and to their profession since the program was created by Congress in 1983.
Nominees who move past the state finals and advance to the national awards will be recognized by the White House and will receive a paid trip to Washington, D.C., a certificate signed by the president and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
National winners are expected to be announced by the White House this summer.
The nomination process for the next awards cycle will open this fall and will focus on the successes of the state’s elementary school teachers.
For the 2023-2024 school year, anyone can nominate an elementary school teacher for the honor, principals, teachers, parents, students and members of the public are all encouraged by Congress to get involved.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.