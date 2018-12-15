Teaching kids how to cope with bullying and how not to be a bully is the subject of a new class being offered at the Idaho Falls Family YMCA starting next month.
The class, “Tired of Being Bullied,” will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 8. The class is aimed at kids age 6 to 13, but those older than that won't be turned away. Contact the YMCA for pricing at 208-523-0600.
“We plan to run the class every Tuesday, all year long,” said course organizer Max Riddle of Shelley. Riddle has a background in early child education and works for Aspire Human Services with people facing disabilities. He also teaches MMA fighting at the YMCA.
“You see all these kids … they have no one to go to,” Riddle said. “I want to be more of an advocate to these kids and let them know it’s OK to go talk to someone. It’s OK to go to their teacher. It’s OK to tell on people without being the good or bad guy.”
He said the class will cover bullying experiences, self-confidence, types of bullying and seeking help.
“I really want to instill in them that they have more power than they think,” Riddle said.
He said Idaho is not immune to the problem of bullying and has experienced bullying himself.
“To be honest with you, it’s universal,” he said. “It’s in schools, out of schools, in movies, in music. It’s something that we’ll never really get rid of, but the thing that I want to instill in these kids … that if they can make themselves feel loved, I don’t think they’ll have much of a problem.”