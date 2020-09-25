Not all students in Idaho will be able to attend in-person college fairs this fall, so the state government has set up an online alternative.
The Next Steps Idaho Virtual College Fair will be attended by all eight public colleges in Idaho along with Brigham Young University-Idaho, College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University. The event is organized through Next Steps Idaho, a resource partnership for prospective students set up by the Idaho State Board of Education.
Students will be able to remotely access the fair from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 29 and ending Oct. 1. The event is free and open to seniors, younger high school students and adults who are interested in pursuing a trade school or seeking an advanced degree.
"We thought that we need to do the best we can to provide opportunities for colleges and universities to reach out to students, and for students to reach out to them," said Byron Yankey, SBE's college and career program manager and organizer of the virtual fair.
Yankey said that some of the traditional in-person fairs and other college recruitment measures faced major hurdles this fall. The department's direct admission letters, sent out to students in the fall who already meet the criteria for acceptance at state colleges, had fewer student addresses to contact after the SAT and ACT were canceled this spring. Instead, the information and requests for students to apply were emailed out last week.
Idaho Falls High School was supposed to host the Southeast Idaho College Fair in October before the event was canceled due to the coronavirus concerns. School counselor Natalie Black said that while she encouraged most students to start thinking about career paths as soon as they begin high school, the college fairs help give them more detailed information.
"A lot of students already have fields they're interested in, so they're looking at which colleges offer any of those things. It's also an opportunity for them to discover all the different programs they can go into," Black said.
When they enter the virtual event, students will be brought into a digitized lobby. One section of the site will include a variety of short videos with tips and advice about the application process, including a welcome message from Gov. Brad Little. Another section will be the exhibit hall, where the colleges will have material uploaded and several will have counselors available to answer questions through chat messages or scheduled meetings.
College of Eastern Idaho will be attending the virtual fair but is also organizing visits to high schools in eastern Idaho and held their first campus tour for prospective students this week. Recruitment coordinator Effie Hernandez said the virtual fair could help the college reach a wider variety of students.
"It's definitely different this fall because of COVID, but we're doing the best we can. Honestly, I think this is another platform we can use going into the future," Hernandez said.
Students can register for the virtual fair ahead of time through the Next Steps Idaho website or sing up on the day they first log in.