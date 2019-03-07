BOISE — A bipartisan majority in the Idaho House came together Thursday to reject the proposed State Board of Education budget for next year.
Some Republican lawmakers expressed concern about the details of the budget, including a new administrator who would be charged with implementing the recommendations of the state's Higher Education Task Force. Meanwhile, most of the Democrats voted "No" to make a statement about school funding in general and about being shut out of the process of redrawing the state's public school funding formula, according to the minority leader.
The proposed budget, which would have raised overall spending about 1 percent from $15.96 million to $16.1 million, failed 41-29. Republican lawmakers asked bill sponsor Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, a series of questions. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said she worried about hiring a new associate chief academic officer when lawmakers are trying to raise teacher pay and switch to a new public school funding formula.
"Then I look at a salary like this, hundred some-odd thousand dollars," Ehardt said. "Why? I am not in favor of this."
The position in question is funded at $108,400, of which the salary is about $75,000 and the rest benefits, said House Appropriations Chairman Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa. Amador described it as a high-level and senior position to implement the task force's recommended reforms, "which I think are incredibly important for the state of Idaho."
Ehardt also asked whether the board was adding 10 new employees. Amador replied the board was adding just one new employee this year, the new academic officer. The board's staff has increased by about 10 over four years though, from 25.75 full-time positions in the 2016 fiscal year to 35.25 proposed for 2020, according to an analysis by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
"Unfortunately, the (Board of Education) has fallen into a pattern of adding initiatives and staff followed by more of each in the last several years," wrote Fred Birnbaum, vice president of the libertarian group, in the analysis. "Perhaps it is time to reassess the effectiveness of these programs before continuing the process."
Budget bills almost always pass; this is the first one this year to fail. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which writes the budget bills, will now take it up again, Youngblood said.
"We'll take it up in committee, look at it and go from there," he said.
Twenty-nine out of the House's 56 Republicans voted against the budget as did 12 of the 14 Democrats. Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, said he was protesting that the Democrats haven't been included in discussions of the proposed revamp of the school funding formula.
The proposal, which was originally crafted by a bipartisan committee, would shift Idaho away from a formula based on attendance to a weighted one based on enrollment. It is being discussed in the House Education Committee now, and Erpelding said the Democrats haven't been included in the talks during the session that have led to some changes to the proposal.
"If we're not going to have a seat at the table on policy discussions then we're not going to fund," he said.
If the new funding formula creates winners and losers and takes money away from some districts, Erpelding said education spending needs to go up to prevent this.
"We're concerned with overall state funding of education," he said.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, pointed to the large number of local property tax levy overrides voters statewide will be deciding on March 12 as a symptom of inadequate state funding.
"A lot of it is because of underfunding our education budget," he said.