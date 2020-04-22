A new computer science course is rolling out for Idaho's students — and the first ones to sign up will get the lessons for free.
Gov. Brad Little announced the creation of the Idaho Codes online program through a remote press conference Wednesday morning along with representatives from the Idaho STEM Action Center, the Idaho Technology Council, St. Luke's Health System and other partners who helped launch the service.
Idaho Codes had been planned to have a more gradual rollout, with Middleton School District testing out the platform over the summer before it made a statewide debut. With students at home due to the coronavirus and computer-based learning becoming a higher priority, the partners who created the program decided to speed up the release.
"In some industries, it was a nice build-on to have these skills, but now we're working from home, and it's more of a necessity, and I don't think it will ever go away," Little said.
Idaho Codes will include more than 100 hours of lessons about coding languages such as HTML, CSS and Javascript to students between 7th and 12th grade. The lessons will be provided through Bottega, a coding curriculum company that is backed by the American Council of Education.
Reid Stephan, co-chairman of the Idaho Codes program and spokesman for St. Luke's Health System, said the background in computer skills was becoming as foundational for current students as more established subjects such as math.
"Whether or not they choose to go into that as a career is not important for this. It's a core literacy and competency they need to work in this world we're living in," Stephan said.
Rick Folkerson, executive director of Success in Education Foundation based in Utah, said that about 10% of the students who completed the courses there were approached for jobs as soon as they graduated high school
The number of students who signed up for the course early passed 200 during the press conference, with the majority from the Middleton and Vallivue school districts. Donations from St. Luke's and the Acahand Foundation mean the lessons will be free for the next 1,000 students who sign up.
Another donation, organized through the Success in Education Foundation, will pay half of the regular $200 cost of the course for up to the first 3,000 students who register. Folkerson said he planned to keep looking for ways to provide that same deal for students if more signed up for courses.
Students can sign up for the coding courses at IdahoCodes.org and enter code100 when registering to get free access.