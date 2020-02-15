FIRTH — When Becky Hone interviewed to be the school counselor at Firth High School last year, she was told that mental health was a top priority for the district.
Parents had been reaching out to the Firth School District board and school employees about what programs were in place to support their kids' mental health. There had not been a serious mental-health related incident involving a student in the district, but officials wanted to have plans in place to prevent any from occurring.
"Parents are really concerned about the trends they're seeing. We needed to pay attention to the fact that these risks are real, and we have to address it head-on," Hone said.
Hone, along with former Principal John Gee and current Principal Keith Drake, successfully applied for a state training program called the Idaho Lives Project. The partnership between the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the State Department of Education provides training to students and staff at selected schools across the state to help them create communities that limit the risk of suicide and other mental health concerns.
The project offers aid to schools by funding their training in Sources of Strength, a national program for youth suicide prevention and counseling. Idaho Lives has helped establish the program in more than 100 schools in the nine years it has operated and is working with a cohort of 24 schools this year in an effort funded through public and private donations.
"The student behavioral piece is an area where prevention has not received as much attention. I believe that by giving more attention to preventing issues related to student behavior, it is part of protecting the physical safety of students," said Eric Studebaker, director of Idaho Lives Project for the State Department of Education.
Like many states in the Intermountain West, Idaho has long struggled with some of the nation's highest rates of suicide and depression. In the state's most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 39% of students reported feeling sad or hopeless for several weeks in a row. Additionally, 23% of the state's students have seriously considered suicide in the last year, the highest level in a decade.
In January, the statewide program received a $3.6 million grant to expand the project over the next five years. Idaho Lives will use the grant to hire behavioral health clinicians to follow up with students in each of the state's seven regions, create peer-to-peer support groups for survivors of suicide attempts and increase the capabilities of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline.
While teachers, parents and students have shown support for such programs, state legislators greeted Tuesday's request for an additional $1 million in state funding for new, similar training for teachers with skepticism.
As reported by IdahoEdNews State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra was at the Legislature to give the House Education Committee an overview of her request, which was based on a recommendation the governor's “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” task force. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, took issue with the request, feeling as though the efforts were another example of schools taking actions that are better left to families.
“Let me start by saying I do not share your enthusiasm (for the social-emotional learning proposal),” Ehardt said, as quoted by IdahoEdNews. “… We’re talking about more time spent, um, in an area with kids and teachers that really is a role that should be dealt with in the home. It seems like everything is flipping.”
While the funding request before the House Education Committee wasn't specific to the Sources of Strength program, local educators who've gone through the Sources of Strength training believe in its benefits of the approach.
At Firth High School, three faculty members were chosen to be trained in the support system during a two-day Sources of Strength workshop in December. Twenty-four high school students were chosen as peer advisers, selected from throughout the school by a written ballot. A few eighth-grade students were also brought in to help the program continue in the next school year.
"They made it clear that we aren't responsible for saving other kids, but we are responsible for making them feel welcome and guiding them to the help they need," student body president Desmond Killian said.
The trained students were chosen from major groups such as the basketball team and Future Farmers of America, but also from students who were trusted by their peers to help them with whatever was happening in their lives.
Idaho Lives is careful to limit how much of the program fell on the students’ shoulders. Peer training focused largely on group trust exercises and community building, barely using the word "suicide." Signs for the program around the school display a pinwheel of strengths and resources available to the kids: family support, medical access, spirituality and generosity, among others.
Killain described their role as the "middlemen" between the other students and the school staff. The advisers will keep an eye out for warning signs among their fellow students, whether they hear them directly or pick up on concerning phrases in passing. They give that information to the mentoring teachers and administrators and, in extreme cases, law enforcement.
The school held a kickoff assembly in January to introduce students to the new program. One of the assembly's symbolic activities had pairs of students connected with a string around their wrists and trying to untangle from each other. As some students figured out tricks to free themselves, they went through the gym and passed the information onto others.
"The goal is to teach our students that we have resources here, but they have to recognize what they are and when they need to go to them," Hone said.
The annual report on the Idaho Lives Project released in August found that it benefited the trained students and the overall student body. More than 85% of the 594 peer leaders interviewed felt they had improved themselves and made a positive difference in their schools.
Nearly 2/3 of the overall students exposed to Sources of Strength activities at their school felt they knew how to help a suicidal friend, and more than half felt better at handling their own tough times.
Since the program was unveiled in Firth, the trained teachers and students have tried to use regular activities to keep the program at the front of students' minds. Teachers who continue going through the training and become mentors will have the wheel posted outside their doors. The school hopes to hold an entire Sources of Strength week later this year that would provide a range of activities to unite the students.
"I've seen more people going out of their way to say 'hi' in the hallway because we have so many student members who have sparked the change," Killian said.