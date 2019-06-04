BOISE — Gov. Brad Little charged his new education improvement task force on Monday with coming up with five or six recommendations by November to improve Idaho school student achievement in two specific areas, literacy and college and career readiness, while improving accountability for state expenditures on schools and laying the framework for a sustainable state school budget for the next five years, regardless of economic ups and downs.
“I am very confident that we really have the right people in the room,” Little told the 26-member committee, which gathered at the Stueckle Sky Center at Boise State University for its first meeting. It includes an array of members, from business officials to education stakeholders to legislators.
Little told the group most of them know “where I come from.” He said he wants to “create the best possible atmosphere for us to thrive, for our kids and grandkids to do well,” and also create an atmosphere where those who have left Idaho will want to come back. “There’s nothing more important than having a great K-12 system,” he said. “It’s obviously the foundation for economic prosperity today more than ever, and it’s our constitutional, moral obligation. … It is the best way to ensure our kids and grandkids have a fair shot at the American dream.”
Little noted that nearly half of the state’s general fund budget goes to education, from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Idaho’s in a different place than it was in 2013,” the governor said, when former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter’s previous education improvement task force issued 20 recommendations that formed the basis of a five-year plan for Idaho’s schools. That plan coalesced long-battling stakeholders from all sides, and lawmakers agreed on hundreds of millions of dollars in improvements to teacher pay, classroom technology, professional development and more.
Building on those recommendations, Little said, “Our effort needs to be cumulative and evolutionary.”
Task Force Co-Chairman Bill Gilbert, a Boise businessman, said, “The last task force was an incubator of ideas,” while this new one, dubbed “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future,” will be more of an “evaluator of ideas.” It’ll review where the state stands on the previous task force’s recommendations and identify priorities moving forward, he said.
“It’s not enough to have a plan,” Gilbert said. “We have to have a K-12 budget that is aligned to this effort and is fiscally stable.”
Co-Chairwoman Debbie Critchfield, president of the state Board of Education, said, “We have a unique system in Idaho that allows us to be more nimble in our decision-making, because it’s one board that oversees K to post-graduate education.”
The task force will have four subcommittees, focusing on K-12 budget review; recruiting and retaining effective teachers; opportunities for rural and underserved schools; and school facilities and safety. Accountability measures will be a high priority for all four subcommittees.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, a task force member, said, “It is my hope that the task force will come up with some recommendations that actually improve education in the classroom,” and not a “laundry list of line items for the Legislature to spend more money on.”
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, also a task force member and the point person for writing the K-12 budget on the Legislature’s joint budget committee, said she appreciated hearing that the task force will look to data to formulate accountability measures. “We don’t really have a good data set to tell us: What has our previous investment got us?” she said. “Is there a correlation between spending and outcomes?”
House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, also a task force member, said he was pleased to hear that the group will look to create an education budget that’s stable even in times of economic downturn. In the recession of 2010-11, he said, “We cut starting teacher salaries down to below $30,000, and then it took us 10 years to get them back to a reasonable middle-class job,” he said. “In two years of cutting budgets, we could set ourselves back 20 years. I hope we have a conversation about weathering recessions.”
The full task force is scheduled to hold six meetings around the state between now and November; the four subcommittees will each meet at least monthly before they finalize their recommendations to the full group by Oct. 1.
Little plans to use the group’s recommendations to formulate his budget and policy proposals to the Legislature when it convenes for its next session in January.