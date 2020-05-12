Robert Devine keeps a Henry Miller quote displayed in his office at Idaho Falls High School: "One’s destination is never a place, but rather a new way of looking at things."
Devine has been through many destinations and places during his teaching career. Before he spent the last six years as the principal at Idaho Falls, he spent 25 years as a principal and superintendent at four other school districts throughout eastern Idaho.
His first teaching job was at a small school in his home state of Washington in 1981. During that first year, the town's sawmill closed, leading to many families relocating and him being among the teachers laid off by the school. While furloughed form the school and with his wife pregnant, he broke his elbow when he ran into a wall during a staff basketball game.
"Going through that left its mark on me to help students become resilient and overcome adversity," Devine said.
Devine and his family came to Idaho in 1995 because he believed the state would be a better place to raise his family. After a year in Hailey with Blaine County School District, they moved to Rigby while he worked as principal of Rigby High School. They kept that home for the next 20 years, even as he switched districts and had stints of commuting to Sugar-Salem and Pocatello for work.
After leaving Rigby High School, he served as the superintendent at Sugar-Salem School District for three years and assistant superintendent for Pocatello/Chubbuck School District for nine years. Some of his proudest moments pre-Idaho Falls were his involvement with the openings of two alternative high schools in the region, Valley View Alternative School in Sugar City and Jefferson High School in Rigby.
"The most important thing students can acquire at school is not the knowledge from classes but the skills and attitudes and characteristics that are going to make the biggest difference through their life," Devine said.
Devine said he wanted to get more directly involved with students again and wanted to be closer to his family when he applied for the position at Idaho Falls High School in 2014.he said that after a few years of getting used to the new school, he now regularly has students come up to him outside of school to talk. Many of them call him "Bobby D," a nickname that spread through the school after he sat in on an English class a few years ago.
"There's a lot of Tiger Pride, a lot of tradition here that’s been fun to be a part of. It's amazing to me how well the students get along with each other in spite of their diversity from an economic or religious point-of-view," Devine said.
English teacher Paula Trudell said that Devine's passion for helping students set him apart from other principals she'd worked with. She remembered that a few years ago, when one of her students had their car break down and stopped coming to school, Devine reached out and drove him to school for several weeks.
"Bob would not let students just drift out of school. He will keep pushing and trying to reach out to them when a lot of other principals might have given up," Trudell said.
After retiring, Devine plans to try and stay involved with helping students. He will be working for a company he launched last year called Overcoming Adversity, which will set up motivational speakers to visit schools and help kids learn to deal with stress or anxiety in their lives.
His last major effort as principal is planning the graduation ceremonies for Idaho Falls High School and the three other schools in the district at the end of May. He reached out to the Motor Vu Drive-In while it was closed and has plans for the ceremonies to include spotlights in the school colors and firework displays.
"I guess in that respect, I'm going to go out with a bang," Devine joked.