The Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees hashed out some of the details for the first phase of a potential bond request at its Monday work session, but the future of Idaho Falls High School remains uncertain.
Earlier this month the district received the final set of recommendations from the education planning consultant company Cooperative Strategies for its 10-year facilities plan. The proposal's first phase of upgrades includes expanding Eagle Rock and Taylorview middle schools to make room for sixth-grade students, beginning renovations of Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools and building a new building adjacent to Idaho Falls to house student services and science classes.
"The district went from 1990 to 2011 without even attempting a bond. So there was a lot of deferred maintenance on things in those 1950s-built schools," Superintendent George Boland said.
Of the potential dates for a bond vote in 2020, the school board felt most comfortable with holding a vote in May. To prepare for that vote, the board must clear up multiple questions related to the scope of the bond by the March 20 filing deadline.
Board members all supported the middle school expansion and the renovations at Skyline but debated the plan for Idaho Falls High School during the meeting. Some board members believed it would be easier to gather public support for the bond if they keep the school at the same site.
Trustee Paul Haacke said the district needed to take a different approach after the failure of the 2015 bond, which would have relocated the school south of the city and reused the current campus for another use. Trustee-elect Elizabeth Cogliati, whose zone includes many Idaho Falls students and graduates, said many of the people she spoke to wanted to keep the school centralized.
"There is a lot of concern in the neighborhood about what will happen to the building. They don't want to let it sit empty while other plans are in place, even if it's temporary," Cogliati said.
Other members questioned whether the proposal would be able to keep the supporters from the previous bond attempts while adding enough new votes to reach a two-thirds supermajority. Two parents spoke at the November board meeting to say that it would be difficult to ask the people who voted for a new high school to equally support the renovations.
"The statistics we saw early on were pretty equal between a rebuild and a remodel. Then it seemed to go towards this renovation plan, and I don't see where we got the buy-in from the community," trustee Hillary Radcliffe said.
Adding a new three-story building for science classes at the current campus also presented pressing logistical issues to the school board. Boland planned to continue meeting with the city of Idaho Falls about closing off a section of 7th Street so students could avoid crossing an active road to go from the old building to the new one.
The rollout of the high school bond was also a concern. The facilities plan recommended spreading out the upgrades to Skyline and Idaho Falls over three phases in the next decade, which would leave the schools partially renovated if the future bonds failed.
"I went to (Idaho Falls) 30 years ago, and there's hardly a thing that has changed. My kids are in a state-of-the-art elementary school, and they'll have to step back in time for high school," trustee Lara Hill said.
Putting all the upgrades in one bond, along with expansions to the two middle schools, would push the total cost above what the district could request without increasing the levy rate. Boland estimated the district could maintain the current levy rate while requesting a new bond of up to $100 million. The rough estimate from the Cooperative Strategies plan put the cost for the first phase of the bond at $78 million.
The board also discussed the potential for creating a career technical high school, another recommendation from the facilities plan. Boland said he and other district officials are discussing the potential for a collaborative technical school with the College of Eastern Idaho, nearby school districts and local businesses.