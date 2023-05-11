Harvard-bound Idaho Falls High School senior Claire Seungjoo Chung Yoo is one of two Idaho students to have been selected as a U.S Presidential Scholar.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars on Wednesday. The honor recognizes 161 high school seniors nationwide for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, a U.S, Department of Education news release said.
“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” Cardona said in the release.
The Department of Education news release said 3.7 million students are expected to graduate from high school this year, and more than 5,000 of those graduates qualified for 2023 National Merit Scholarship awards.
The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one boy and one girl from each state as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad. Fifteen were chosen at-large, 20 scholars were chosen in the arts and another 20 scholars were chosen in career and technical education.
Yoo and Boise High School senior Shiva Aaron Rajbhandari were the Idaho honorees.
Yoo, the daughter of Tae Sic Yoo and Heywook Chung, plans to attend Harvard University this fall, an Idaho Falls School District 91 news release said.
“We are incredibly proud of Claire, and all she has accomplished,” IFHS Principal Chris Powell said in a district release.
An accomplished musician, Yoo, last summer, participated in Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. She also was one of three winners of Idaho National Laboratory’s 2022 Bright Future in Energy Scholarship Competition.
Rajbhandari is a leader of BABE VOTE, a nonprofit, nonpartisan voter registration campaign and a member of the Boise School Board. Idaho Education News reports he will attend the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created by executive order in 1964 to recognize some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in academics, leadership and service to school and community, according to information from the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
A distinguished panel of educators reviewed more than 5,000 submissions before selecting the 628 semifinalists, the district news release said. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars then selected the finalists.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.