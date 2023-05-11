Claire Seungjoo Chung Yoo

Harvard-bound Idaho Falls High School senior Claire Seungjoo Chung Yoo is one of two Idaho students to have been selected as a U.S Presidential Scholar.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars on Wednesday. The honor recognizes 161 high school seniors nationwide for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, a U.S, Department of Education news release said.


