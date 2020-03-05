Two Idaho Falls High School students took the highest awards available at the Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair on Saturday.
Sophomores Eli Sanders and Caroline Conley were named Best of Show and Best of Show Runner-Up, respectively, along with a litany of prizes from other subcategories within the science fair. As the overall winner, Sanders earned a spot to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair in May in Anaheim, Cal.
"It was shocking. It almost doesn't feel real," Sanders said.
The fair held by the Idaho STEM Action Center is one of three regional science fairs in the state and included projects from more than 180 students.
Sanders said that he remembered reading short books of science facts when he was in elementary school but he didn't get interested in computer science until more recently. He spent more than two weeks researching and programming his project that compared different methods for training a neural network, a computer program that learns to solve problems through repetition in the same way the human brain does.
Conley was named Best of Show Runner-Up and won six other awards in the fair's specialized subcategories. Her project compared 'green' cleaning products with other ones, finding that in many cases there was little or no difference between the labels.
"It was awesome to be talking to the judges because they are real experts at this. You'd be talking about something with a person who got their Ph.D. in that field," Conley said.
The two weren't the only students that performed well in the science fair Saturday. Idaho Falls High School won five of the six major categories for different types of science and 30 students received an award at some level. It was a major haul for just the second year that Idaho Falls High School has competed in the tournament.
Bonnie Wehausen, the chemistry teacher for both Sanders and Conley, said the school had put in work since last year to stay competitive at the science fair. She and the school's other chemistry teachers, Brad Gretch and Matt Hauser, banded together to have all of their students come up with presentations for the fair.
Those projects were judged at the school's science fair in early February by a panel including Idaho National Lab employees, with the top ones going on to the Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair.