Idaho Falls School District’s board of trustees on Tuesday voted to increase the number of attendees at high school sports and set the salary range for the next superintendent.
During a special meeting on Tuesday, Trustees voted unanimously to have school board Chairwoman Lara Hill officially sign off on having two spectators per student athlete. Superintendent George Boland and assistant superintendent Dan Keck had reviewed plans submitted by Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School to accommodate and enforce the new attendance rules before the meeting.
An athletic attendance limit of 10 spectators per game was set in place statewide in November, after Idaho was moved back into Phase 2 of the Idaho Rebound plan. On Dec. 30, Gov. Brad Little approved an updated athletics plan that would raise the maximum attendance limit. School districts must sign off on assurances for the new limits by Jan. 15 in order to be eligible for the higher attendance rates.
The increased attendance comes with a stiffer penalty to enforce limited crowd sizes. School districts that receive non-compliance complaints about allowing too many spectators will receive warnings from the State Board of Education and could see entire sports seasons forfeited for repeated violations.
Keck and trustee Paul Haacke both said they felt that schools would be able to enforce the new limits effectively. Haacke said he had seen Skyline actively enforce the 10-person crowd limit at a game he attended in the last few weeks and felt it would do the same for the new limits.
The school board also set the salary range for the superintendent who will replace Boland when he retires in June. Trustees voted to advertise a salary range between $140,000 and $160,000 per year for the incoming superintendent.
Misty Swanson from the Idaho School Boards Association, who is consulting with District 91 on the search process, told the board that the salary range should provide a competitive field of candidates. The final contract number, and any provisions such as family insurance coverage or a district cellphone, will be decided on after the trustees select their candidate for the job.
Boland was paid around $150,000 a year during the 2019-2020 school year, putting him near the top end of administrator salaries in the state. The salary range is similar to what is being offered by the Coeur d’Alene School District, which is also hiring a new superintendent.