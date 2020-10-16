Two recall petitions have been filed against trustees in Idaho Falls School District 91 and organizers can begin gathering signatures.
Bonneville County Clerk Penny Manning confirmed Friday that the recall petitions against school board chairwoman Lara Hill, who represents Zone 3, and trustee Hillary Radcliffe, who represents Zone 5, have received the required number of initial signatures. A petition for a third trustee, Elizabeth Cogliati of Zone 4, is circulating but has not yet collected enough initial signatures.
The recalls are being pursued over the school district's vote on Sept. 30 to move high schools to a hybrid schedule. Idaho Falls High School, Skyline High School and Compass Academy started this week by having students physically attend classes twice a week and learning online the rest of the time. Superintendent George Boland and the three trustees who voted for the plan said the goal was to reduce the high number of coronavirus cases and quarantines that the high schools had seen at the start of the year.
Many parents and students have rallied against the change, saying the low quality of the online lessons provided by District 91 so far is putting students at a disadvantage. Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, has been heavily involved with the recall efforts and Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, spoke during a student protest last week.
Now that the initial petitions have been verified, the opponents have 75 days to collect enough signatures for the recall attempts to be placed on the March ballot. The number of signatures for a recall petition must be more than half of the total votes cast during the trustee's last election.
At least 481 registered signatures would need to be collected against Hill in Zone 3 for a successful recall. In Zone 5, where Radcliffe was appointed to the school board to fill an opening in 2018, the recall petition will need more than 1,400 signatures.