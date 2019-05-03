Idaho National Laboratory senior adviser Brent Stacey will give College of Eastern Idaho's commencement speech, CEI Marketing Director Todd Wightman said.
The commencement begins at 7 p.m Thursday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
"I've always been passionate about higher education in Idaho," Stacey said. "So I'm humbled to be invited to speak. Students are entering a very dynamic world, and it would be a privilege and an honor to help them understand that."
Stacey previously was the lab's associate laboratory director for National and Homeland Security.
In that role, Stacey was responsible for INL's nuclear nonproliferation, critical infrastructure protection and defense system programs.
Before his job as associate director, Stacey was INL's chief information officer and its director of technology deployment. He spent more than 40 years in information technology and cybersecurity both for electric utilities and government agencies, a CEI news release said.
He also is the president and CEO of the Idaho Regional Optical Network, a Boise-based nonprofit organization looking to improve Idaho's science, research, education, health care and state government through high-speed and cost-effective bandwidth.
"Brent feels strongly that the more cutting-edge technology training we provide Idaho colleges and universities, the better prepared graduates will be when they enter a dynamic workforce," Wightman said.