POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s student enrollment for the fall 2018 semester is down 256 from the same semester the year before.
But that isn’t getting the school’s president down. Kevin Satterlee remains optimistic, saying there are “several positive indicators” and initiatives in place designed to increase enrollment and that he expects “to see our enrollment trends move in a positive direction” in the future.
The total ISU student enrollment headcount for the fall 2018 semester is 12,387, compared with 12,643 in fall 2017.
This year’s statistics show a 2.5 percent decline in undergraduate students and a 0.8 percent increase in graduate students compared to fall 2017.
While ISU’s overall fall enrollment was down, the university notes that several key indicators are positively trending.
ISU enrolled 5.6 percent more freshman Idaho residents this semester, and overall, 3.2 percent more freshman students enrolled at the institution. This number includes Early College, Career and Technical, and academic degree-seeking students. Additionally, first-time graduate student enrollment increased by 8.6 percent.
In addition to an increase in ISU’s freshmen class, other enrollment highlights include:
- Career and Technical enrollment increased by 5.9 percent.
- Early College students increased by 12.6 percent.
- Idaho resident transfer students increased by 12.8 percent.
“While our overall enrollment is down, there are several positive indicators,” Satterlee said. “Idaho State University intends to see growth in the future, and we are putting in place initiatives designed to address the enrollment issues seen in this report. As those initiatives begin to take hold, we expect to see our enrollment trends move in a positive direction so that more students will have the opportunity to improve their lives through ISU’s quality education.”
The report also shows growth in undergraduate enrollment of Hispanic students. This fall, 1,264 Hispanic students enrolled at ISU, marking a 3.4 percent increase over last year and a 31.1 percent increase since 2012. Similarly, ISU’s American Indian undergraduate student population increased by 11.1 percent, marking the largest fall enrollment of American Indian students in more than six years.
Satterlee said these trends are “major steps forward for the university.”