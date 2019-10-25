The U.S. Department of Energy is giving Idaho State University $800,000 for research that will help develop new nuclear fuels.
ISU nuclear engineering Associate Professor Mary Lou Dunzik-Gougar is the principal investigator on the project, which is called “Measuring Mechanical Properties of Select Layers and Layer Interfaces of TRISO Particles via Micromachining and In-Microscope Tensile Testing" and is being done with Idaho National Laboratory.
Its objectives are to develop a technique for making tiny samples of fuel and then testing their strength under a microscope, and making the technique available to other researchers. Researchers are developing a process to cut samples of the coating layer from the particles and then put the tiny particles under a microscope and measure the force needed to break them apart.
“We will be working with very tiny samples that you can’t see with the naked eye,” Dunzik-Gougar said in a statement. “We will be testing a new type of particle fuel being developed and tested at the INL. We'll take little slices of the coating of these particles on the micrometer scale. Because these particles are so small, it is difficult to test the property of the layers. In order to predict and monitor the behavior of these particles, we need to know the strength of individual layers.”
Also working on the project are ISU faculty and staff Daniel LaBrier and Scott McBeath, ISU graduate student Tanner Mauseth and Isabella van Rooyen and Subbhashish Meher from INL’s Nuclear Reactor Technologies Program. The grant will pay for the time of the ISU and INL researchers, support an ISU graduate student and pay for the operation and maintenance of the instruments used. It also will be used to buy new equipment to supplement what’s already available at the ISU Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovation Complex’s microscopy laboratory in Pocatello.