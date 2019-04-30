Idaho State University's College of Business is trying to "reemphasize" its commitment to Idaho Falls by bringing back an old class and adding more in-person teaching at the University Place campus.
Associate Dean of the College of Business Bob Houghton said the college will offer its business statistics course this fall for the first time in five years — along with 16 other courses at the Idaho Falls campus on Science Center Drive.
The business statistics course will look at descriptive statistics and hypothesis testing with an emphasis on statistical software to analyze data for business decision making.
The course had been discontinued at the Idaho Falls campus due to previously declining enrollment and the rise of more online courses.
Five of the courses offered this fall will be for the college's Master of Business Administration program: quantitative information for business decisions, managerial decision making, business policy and strategy, applied business solutions and an intro to business analytics.
Other courses that will be offered, Houghton said, will be introduction to programming, system analysis and design, database design and implementation, and digital information literacy. He added that basic general education courses such as an accounting course and economics as well as management of health care and health finance classes also will be available.
"Idaho Falls is a very unique opportunity, especially with what we have at Science Center Drive," Houghton said. "Our future plans are to get a basic start and reintroduce some more face-to-face courses."