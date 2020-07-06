Jefferson Joint School District 251 plans to welcome back students on Sept. 2 as the district on Monday announced the safety measures and alternate plans that will be in place for the 2020-2021 school year.
The district's fall plan includes three color-coded scenarios for what classes could look like during the upcoming school year as it readjusts to the coronavirus. The mostly normal return to fall classes that is planned to start the school year is the green option, an alternating schedule to enact limits without closing schools completely is yellow and the return to online classes like what happened during the spring is red.
"We understand that there's a risk and we will do everything we can to mitigate those risks, but we think there is a great need in our students for social interaction with their teachers and their peers at school," Superintendent Chad Martin said.
Several precautions will be put in place in the schools. Hand sanitizer and hand-washing will be encouraged for students and staff, as will face masks. The middle and high schools could have staggered lunch times to reduce the number of people eating at once and classrooms will be modified to allow for as much social distancing as possible.
Any moves between those three stages will be triggered by the number of coronavirus cases in the community. Martin said the district will rely on Eastern Idaho Public Health officials to determine the severity of those cases and how to best enact the alternating schedule for classes, or what the alternating schedule would look like.
"If we had to limit to 15 students or under, that would look different than 10 or under. That would change whether that limits us to every other day or once a week," Martin said.
In the event an outbreak does force the district to close schools, Martin hoped that Jefferson would be better equipped to handle the switch this year. All classes in the school would be using the same online content platform to simplify the process for students and parents. Families can also choose to enroll in Rigby Virtual Academy if they would prefer that their student only take online classes for the time being.
A similar three-stage plan to cover the possibilities for the fall was announced by White Pine Charter School last week and another will likely be considered by Idaho Falls School District 91 later this month.