A proposal to increase education funding in Idaho by raising taxes on the rich and corporations may still end up on the November ballot.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill gave the state a choice — it can either certify Reclaim Idaho’s petition as is, placing it on the ballot, or it can give the group another 48 days to collect signatures electronically in hopes of meeting the signature threshold for its initiative to qualify for the ballot. State officials have until 5 p.m. Friday to decide which route to take.
“I want it clearly understood, I am not criticizing the governor or the Secretary of State,” Winmill said. “I am simply acknowledging that their exercise of their state constitutional duties as they understood them unfortunately resulted in this situation which interfered in the plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights to qualify in the initiative process.”
Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the Medicaid expansion ballot initiative which passed in 2018, had been pushing an “Invest in Idaho” initiative to raise the corporate tax rate from 6.925 percent to 8 percent and raise individual income taxes on a single person’s income over $250,000 a year or a couple making more than about $525,000 a year from 6.925 percent to 9.925 percent. The group said this could generate $170 million to $200 million a year, which would be put in a fund school districts could use for purposes such as paying teachers, buying school supplies and textbooks, all-day kindergarten, career technical education programs, special education and funding art, music and drama programs.
The group had gathered more than half of the roughly 55,000 signatures it needed as of mid-March, when it suspended signature-gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly thereafter, Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order in response to coronavirus, which further signature-gathering would have violated.
Winmill heard arguments from lawyers for both sides Tuesday before ruling from the bench. Deborah Ferguson, the lawyer representing Reclaim, noted that Little used his emergency powers to conduct this year’s primary election entirely by absentee ballot to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission while still making sure people could vote, a point Winmill echoed in his remarks. Winmill also mentioned that, based on its past performance with the Medicaid expansion initiative, Reclaim appears to have been on track to gather enough signatures by the April 30 deadline before signature-gathering was suspended.
Ferguson said Reclaim talked to state officials about alternatives to the current process that would create a way for the initiative to get on the ballot despite the pandemic, including proposing legislation in the waning days of the 2020 legislative session, but was rebuffed.
“This is also a core political speech and a right that should be given the highest level of protection,” she said.