A district judge ruled Monday that Bonneville County Clerk Penny Manning should have accepted nine signatures that were rejected in a petition to recall Idaho Falls School District 91 Trustee Lara Hill.
"Manning shall comply with the Alternate Writ and accept and file the recall petition for the recall of Lara Hill," District Judge Darren Simpson wrote in his decision.
The lawsuit was filed by Bryan Zollinger of Smith, Driscoll & Associates on behalf of nine Idaho Falls residents who said Manning incorrectly rejected their signatures. The petition to recall Hill had 477 signatures of a requisite 481.
Hill is facing recall efforts after she voted for an alternating-day schedule for the district's high schools as part of an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Trustee Elizabeth Cogliati also is facing a recall effort.