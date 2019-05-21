Editor's Note: The Post Register profiled graduating Bonneville County seniors during in previous weeks. This is the final article in the series.
Emerson High School Kryslyn King wants to redeem herself.
The 18-year-old was charged with a felony for burglary in 2017 and is serving juvenile probation until June of 2020, according to police records. She admitted that, at one point in her life, she "was addicted to stealing."
But two years since her sentencing, King has turned her life around.
She'll study criminology at Idaho State University this fall. She is a member of Emerson's Student Council. She did 80 hours of community service since her initial sentencing, took a theft prevention class and started attending counseling.
She says she wants to make a positive impact on her community and eventually become a lawyer to help young people who grow up in troubled homes — an environment that affected her education.
Growing up, she says her sisters and mother were negative influences on her. Her sisters and mother stealing, doing hard drugs and heading to jail was common, she said.
Now, King's trying to create a life with her fiance and longtime boyfriend, Dillon Presley, and regain trust from her peers and the Idaho Falls community.
"I'm still working on redeeming myself," King said. "I've really grown. I'm at my best right now. Everything happens for a reason. It didn't just happen for nothing."
King will be one of 61 students who walk at graduation this month. She spent much of her senior year listening to the concerns of other students and improving the school's image and dress code. During the school year, King said students have cleaned neighborhood yards on Fifth Street and started following the school's dress code more.
She said Emerson, despite the "bad kid" reputation it gets from some community members, is a place for people to get another chance — a chance she has taken seriously since her 2017 arrest.
"It's learning how to get over your hardships," King said. "All of us struggle with a lot of things in life, and a lot of us deal with it in different ways."
She did her senior project on the positive impact probation officers have and recently received a $1,500 scholarship from this year's Mayoral Scholarship fund.
Away from school, she spends most of her time caring for her sister's baby as well as helping Presley dealing with his previous troubles with probation and school.
"She's really persevered to the top," Presley said. "She's had the strength to go through things, not around them. She's really smart and really pulled me into a better situation."
Regardless of her past, King said she is excited to learn and grow as a person in Pocatello.
"I'm still finding myself," King said. "That's why I want to do college. ... I want to have something. I want to show people that where you come from doesn't have an influence on how you're going to be in the future. It doesn't make you who you are. You make who you are."