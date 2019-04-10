Close to 100 of Idaho Falls School District 91 patrons, administrators, teachers and students participated in Tuesday night’s community meeting which saw the public give written input on the school district’s data compiled last month.
Following a 50-minute data presentation by Cooperative Strategies’ Tracy Richter, community members — including Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper — took a survey asking for their thoughts about and concerns with current district facilities.
Community members were given a packet and assigned different table numbers randomly upon entering Skyline High School’s cafeteria — a move the district hoped would generate more conversation with people who may disagree or don’t think alike.
“You want to make a good facilities plan so when you need to make a decision, you can make the right decision,” Richter said.
“There has to be action at some point,” he later added.
Patrons were asked how future decisions about school buildings should be prioritized as well as to rank their perception of the condition of all 18 schools in the district. The rankings ranged from “great condition” to “awful condition” or “don’t know/no opinion.”
The nine-page packet also asked patron’s thoughts on how data has been calculated by Cooperative Strategies, an out-of-state firm hired by the district, and for them to rate specific programs (such as athletics, fine arts, STEM and speech specialists) at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
District 91 Director of Communications and Community Engagement Margaret Wimborne said the results and feedback given at Tuesday’s meeting will be posted online by the end of the month.
The survey will be open for two weeks and can still be taken at dejongrichter.com/ifschools/.
“We’re going back to the drawing board and starting from ground zero,” D91 Board of Trustee Chairwoman Deidre Warden said. “This was the second community meeting, and we’re trying to move forward with the community to get a general consensus on our facilities.
“Our goal is, ultimately, to give kids a fair and equal system across all schools. We want high-quality facilities for all of our students,” she added.
Ann Marie Peters, who’s a member of the district’s steering committee and has a son who attends Idaho Falls High School, said the meeting and the information presented was “clear and helpful.”
The steering committee is a cross-section of the community including parents, teachers, administrative staff and civic groups who have volunteered to review, analyze and help guide the process and development of future district plans, the district’s website says.
“My group had a variety of constituents,” Peters said. “One was not even a parent but was planning a family. Someone who doesn’t even have children in the school district yet, but wanted to be a part of this conversation.”