BOISE — Idaho State University is asking for a fairly flat budget next year.
Gov. Brad Little is recommending boosting the Pocatello university's operating budget from $150.02 million to $150.42 million. The Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which sets the state budget, held its hearing on the ISU budget Tuesday.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee said almost 90 percent of ISU’s students come from Idaho. Almost a quarter are first-generation college students, and 42 percent qualify for aid from the federal Pell Grant program. Satterlee praised this year's statewide tuition freeze, saying it will help increase affordability.
“For many of those Bengals who come to us, this is their shot, this is their one opportunity,” he said. “This is their shot to better their lives, to better their circumstances for both themselves and their families.”
The committee also went over the university's enrollment numbers, which, counting both full and part-time students, have been falling from 14,579 in the 2016 fiscal year to 13,706 in the 2019 fiscal year. Completion and freshman retention numbers have been improving over the same period, although they mostly lag behind Boise State University and the University of Idaho. Satterlee said ISU has been increasing its focus on instructional and academic support programs, in hopes of improving these numbers.
"Our job is to move them through that education so that they can better their lives," he said.
One new program this year is a $1 million collaboration between the state's universities to develop a new cybersecurity degree program. Satterlee said this will help employers such as Idaho National Laboratory and technology companies fill jobs.
JFAC is holding hearings on college and university throughout the week and will go over the budgets of the state's community colleges, including the College of Eastern Idaho, on Wednesday. The state's college and university presidents delivered a joint statement to JFAC Monday, discussing their desire to collaborate more moving forward.
"We really are experiencing a new day of higher education in this state, because gone are the days of regional competition," Satterlee said.