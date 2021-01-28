A lawsuit has been filed for a delayed certification of the recall petition against Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee Lara Hill.
The suit was filed by Bryan Zollinger of Smith, Driscoll and Associates on behalf of nine Idaho Falls residents against Bonneville County Clerk Penny Manning. The plaintiffs argued their signatures had been incorrectly rejected by Manning for technical errors and asked for an alternative writ to reverify them and place the recall on the next eligible ballot.
Manning told Zollinger and the other petitioners on Jan. 6 that they did not meet the signature requirement for the recall in time for the March 9 ballot. The petition had 477 of the 481 required verified signatures from residents of Zone 3, which Hill represents on the District 91 board of trustees.
The nine signatures in question were disqualified for three reasons:
- Five signatures were rejected for not matching previous signatures on file with the county. Those five petitioners filed affidavits in the new lawsuit confirming the signatures were correct.
- Three signatures were placed after the cutoff point of 20 signatures per petition on one of the signature sheets. The suit argues that because three earlier signatures had been crossed off before being submitted to the county, the lower ones should count in their place.
- One woman signed using a "common nickname" instead of her legal name when signing the petition
"We think the clerk did what they're supposed to do to keep the ballot process clean," Zollinger said. "Unfortunately there is not a procedure in Idaho to have those signatures reverified other than through the courts."
Judge Darren Simpson issued an alternative writ in favor of plaintiffs, dependent on a just cause hearing Feb. 9 where Manning has the chance to argue against the motion. If the alternative writ is approved as currently stands, Bonneville County would accept and certify Hill's recall petition and place it on the ballot in May.
Hill is one of two Idaho Falls trustees who faced significant recall attempts during the fall after they voted to move high schools into an alternating-day schedule to limit the number of coronavirus cases and quarantines. The recall petition against trustee Elizabeth Cogliati received enough signatures from residents of her zone to be placed on the March ballot.