The majority of school districts in eastern Idaho have closed schools or announced plans to close schools over concerns about the coronavirus.
Lemhi County is the outlier among the closures. Salmon School District, South Lemhi School District and two charter schools in the county have all remained open this week as their respective school boards continue to evaluate their next steps.
"Agencies at every level of government urged us to continue school this week to get us to Spring Break," Salmon School District Superintendent Chris Born posted in a message to parents on Tuesday. "The decision to hold school will continue to be a day-to-day process as we consult with our health and government agencies."
Of the districts that have closed, most have only put the closure in place for a few weeks and plan to continue evaluating the outbreak as it develops. Many schools will be on spring break during the week of March 23 and a return to classes will be discussed by school boards during that time.
Officials with Idaho Falls' American Heritage Charter School, which had been one of the first to close when it made the announcement last week, posted a Facebook message Tuesday urging the community to go easy on teachers during the move to remote, online-only courses.
"We are about to navigate uncharted waters with little, to no, preparation. Please refrain from comparing what one teacher is doing to what another teacher is doing," the post read.
Updates on school closures in nine other eastern Idaho counties are listed below:
— In Bonneville County, school has been closed through March 30 in Bonneville Joint School District 93, American Heritage Charter School, Holy Rosary Catholic School and White Pine Charter School. School has been closed through April 6 for Alturas Academy, Idaho Falls School District 91 and Taylor's Crossing Public Charter School.
— In Bingham County, school has been closed through March 30 in Firth School District and the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center. School is closed through April 6 in the Blackfoot, Shelley and Snake River school districts.
— Butte County Joint School District has been closed through April 13.
— In Custer County, Challis Joint School District is closed through March 30 and Mackay Joint School District is on spring break this week but will be closed through April 6.
— Clark County School District has closed beginning Wednesday and has not announced an anticipated return to classes.
— Fremont County Joint School District schools are closed through April 6.
— In Jefferson County, school has been closed through March 30 in the Ririe and West Jefferson school districts and through April 6 in Jefferson County Joint School District.
— In Madison County, Madison School District will be closed through April 6 and Sugar-Salem Joint School District has not announced an anticipated return to classes.
— Teton County School District has closed through April 6.