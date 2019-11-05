Proposals to create new, or join existing, taxing districts failed in two local counties Tuesday.
Sixty-four percent of the 2,313 people who voted in Lemhi County voted against joining the College of Eastern Idaho’s college district. And 55 percent of the 4,699 people who voted in Bingham County voted against creating a recreation district.
Lemhi County’s joining the CEI community college district would have meant a tax increase of $15 per $100,000 of assessed value. Four new courses would have been offered in Salmon at the College of Eastern Idaho, Salmon Valley campus at the Salmon Valley Business and Innovation Center.
The proposed Bingham County recreation district would have included the Blackfoot, Snake River and Firth school districts. Property taxes would have gone up $40 per $100,000 in assessed value, which would have yielded $550,000 a year to make improvements to the now-closed Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool, and reopen it in about two years.
Results were significantly delayed from Fremont County, making it impossible to determine at press time whether a proposed $410,000-a-year permanent override levy to help pay for ambulance services would meet the two-thirds threshold required for passage. With six of 13 voting districts in, the measure had 56 percent support, with 544 votes in favor and 425 against. A similar measure got 65 percent support in May.