Gov. Brad Little has appointed Idaho Falls Sen. Dave Lent to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.
Lent, a Republican who represents District 33, is one of seven new members named to the group, which is an interstate compact of 16 western states and territories that work to expand access to higher education in the region.
Lent was an Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee before his election to the Senate last year. He is on the Senate Education Committee now and worked on several education-related bills during his first session.
Lent said in an email that he attended the commission's twice-yearly meeting in Bismarck, N.D., earlier this month.
"The focus of this meeting was the future of higher education," he said. "It was impressive to see leaders of higher education discussing how to make education more relative to today's needs and driving efficiency and effectiveness in the entire process."
The board's 48 members are appointed by the governors of the respective states and territories; the other new members are from Arizona, Colorado, the Northern Mariana Islands, Utah and Nevada.
“All seven of these individuals bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our board that will be valuable as we build upon and advance the many ways in which WICHE serves students in the region,” said WICHE President Demaree Michelau. “I look forward to working closely with each of them to promote successful student outcomes, vibrant economies, and strong leadership throughout the West.”