Lincoln High School has finished repairs to the hole in its gym roof caused by a fire over the summer.
The blaze broke out in the ceiling of the gym in the early morning hours of July 1. The Idaho Falls Fire Department was able to contain the blaze within the gym but not before it caused tens of thousands of dollars in smoke and water damage.
Repairs to the hole in the ceiling were completed over the weekend. Principal Lance Miller said the school still needed to do significant repairs to the floor and walls of the gym before it could be reopened.
In the meantime, physical activities at Lincoln High School have been moved to other parts of the school grounds. Gym classes have been held outside over the first few weeks of school when weather has been nice and the auditorium stage has been used on rainy days. The new locations have not forced any classes to be rescheduled, though Miller said that could happen if the other repairs to the gym drag on.
“We’re hoping they get that work done quickly as the weather starts to turn colder,” Miller said.
The cost for repairs at Lincoln High School is covered by the school’s insurance policy. Neither the school or District 93 was able to say what had been charged for the work done so far.