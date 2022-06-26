Originally published June 21 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.
Gov. Brad Little presented scholarships to students who received the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship during ceremonies at the Idaho State Capitol on Tuesday in Boise.
Altogether, 40 students received the scholarships — 25 of whom will be attending an academic program at an Idaho college or university and 15 who are participating in a career technical education program. The scholarships are for $3,000 per year and are renewable for four years for a college or university program and renewable for three years in career technical programs.
The 40 recipients were selected from a pool of more than 3,500 applicants, Little said.
“Everybody in this room epitomizes what it really means to get a higher education here and beyond,” Little told the students and their parents. “I want to congratulate all of you for your hard work, what you have done and also congratulate your parents.”
Money for the scholarships is raised through the Idaho Governor’s Cup, an annual event that attracts business leaders, lobbyists, elected officials and politically connected donors for a golf tournament, fly fishing, shooting and social events in Sun Valley.
Former Gov. Cecil Andrus created the nonprofit Idaho Governor’s Cup in 1974.
Scholarships are need- and merit-based and open to students graduating from an Idaho high school or home school or participating in the first year of a career technical education program. Students must have a cumulative GPA of 2.8 or better.
Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Recipients
(student’s name, high school and college or university)
Brady Armstrong, Ridgevue High School, Idaho State University
Delaney Beckman, Kamiah High School, University of Idaho
Alexis Blalock, Cossa Academy, University of Idaho
Jillian Cato, Canyon Ridge High School, College of Southern Idaho
Olivia Crapo, Sugar-Salem High School, BYU-Idaho
Brooklyn Davis, Rigby High School, BYU-Idaho
Grace Diffin, Centennial High School, University of Idaho
Mya Gackstetter, Post Falls High School, University of Idaho
Mykala Gallegos, Coeur d’Alene High School, University of Idaho
Isabella Gilmore, Garden Valley High School, University of Idaho
Sheylaci Gunnell, North Fremont Jr/Sr High School, Idaho State University
Lexi Johns, Borah Senior High School, Boise State University
Anne Jorgensen, Nezperce School, Boise State University
Marceline Kinja, Timberline High School-Boise, Boise State University
Adyson Perkes, Richfield School, University of Idaho
Audrey Richmond, Capital Senior High School, Boise State University
Theodore Shultz, Coeur d’Alene High School, University of Idaho
Sarah Senner, Nampa Christian High School, Idaho State University
Ellee Shifflett, Clark County Jr/Sr High School, Idaho State University
Arantza Teres-Martinez, Renaissance High School, College of Idaho
Grace Tiegs, Nezperce School, Lewis-Clark State College
William Cylas Wareham, Genesee School, College of Southern Idaho
Brylee Williams, Weiser High School, University of Idaho
Elijah Zeller, home school, College of Western Idaho
Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship
Amanda Uhlenkott, Midvale School, Lewis-Clark State College
Career technical programs
Marissa Clawson, West Side Senior High School, Idaho State University
Emily Dau, Highland High School-Craigmont, Lewis-Clark State College
Ashlee Empey, Thunder Ridge High School, College of Eastern Idaho
Krystal Erickson, Rigby High School, College of Eastern Idaho
Owen Fujii, Post Falls High School, Idaho State University
Wade Goeckner, Prairie Jr/Sr High School, Lewis-Clark State College
Payton Goff, Kimberly High School, College of Southern Idaho
Alexandre Henderson, Kuna High School, Idaho State University
Luke Hull, Wallace Jr/Sr High School, University of Idaho
Jacob Krick, Genesee School, College of Southern Idaho
Paul Massaad, Mountain View High School, Boise State University
Charles Orford, Kootenai Jr/Sr High School. Lewis-Clark State College
Kiera Patterson, Gooding High School, College of Southern Idaho
Dylan Pinson, Ridgevue High School, Idaho State University
Aliah Rehder, Prairie Jr/Sr High School, Boise State University