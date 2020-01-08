Gov. Brad Little complimented the approach that Bonneville Technical Careers High School uses to prepare students for jobs after touring the campus Wednesday morning.
Principal Lyndon Oswald led Little and a team of representatives from Bonneville Joint School District 93 on the tour through a dozen classrooms while students worked on coding, auto repair and other technical skills. Little said that he liked that the school introduced students to multiple paths early on to help them discover what they wanted to focus on.
"If you already have a passion, you're probably going to follow it. You have to be exposed to and try new things in order to find out what your passion is," Little said.
Little's executive budget for the next year requested $6 million for career technical programs at three Idaho colleges, including at the College of Eastern Idaho, and $6.2 million for a three-year Idaho Job Corps program at the college level. CEI spokesman Todd Wightman said the recommendation was a "nice surprise" and that the college had no set plans for how to use whatever additional funds it may receive.
While the college-level programs for CTE and cybersecurity were the ones he singled out during the State of the State address and budget, Little said he hoped that more school districts would offer technical experience to students starting at a younger age.
"Because most people in the schools have bachelor's degrees or above, it's not a bias, but there has been the inclination to push kids into going towards the traditional college route. We have such a dire need for skilled CTE technicians, mechanics, 'fill-in-the-blank jobs' that we saw here today," Little said.
Many of the classes at the high school are based on partnerships with local businesses and agencies, such as Collision Auto Repair, allowing students to work on some of the cars that come in, or an agriculture class preparing to raise hundreds of fish in the spring. Oswald said those partnerships helped the school afford a wide variety of technical paths and gave businesses a supply of local workers.
"Those businesses tell us, 'We need them. All our mechanics are in their 60s and 70s.' So our students receive experience with companies throughout the entire state," Oswald said.
Little has repeatedly said education will be his biggest priority for the 2020 legislative session. One piece from earlier in his political life that fed into the technical schools is the college and career advising program, which was first budgeted for during the 2016 legislative session. District 93 employs six counselors who meet with eighth-grade students to help them figure out what jobs they might be interested in and which schools are best equipped to help them get there.
"It's not everyone that wants to crawl under a machine in Soda Springs," Little said.
The largest amount of money set aside for education in Little's executive budget was for increasing teacher pay, one of the five recommendations made by the education task force Little organized last year. His budget included $30 million set aside for pay increases for experienced teachers and $7 million to increase starting salaries for teachers.
He said there was compelling evidence that raising those salaries would help the schools keep public school teachers from leaving for private schools or nearby states.
"We should not hamstring our administrators or our schools by saying we're not going to be competitive with teacher pay," Little said.
The teacher pay and improved literacy initiatives would be expansions of policies from last year's session but some of the debate from last year is also set to continue. The state's Common Core science standards, along with all the state's other administrated rules, were not renewed by the Legislature following gridlock between the House and Senate, and some Republican legislators have begun asking what it would take to fully repeal Common Core standards this year.
While Little was sympathetic to the idea of giving more control to the local school systems, he said that it was also important to have consistency in what the state's expectations were for schools and students.
"The states that I know that really unwound it are spending an enormous amount of money to put something pretty close to it back," Little said.