“I just don't see how we are going to do it," Heather Plain said.
That was the initial reaction from Bonneville Joint School District 93's child nutrition supervisor after learning about the proposed school lunch changes in a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Associated Press reports that U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including the first limits on added sugars. The proposed change would focus on sweetened foods such as cereals, yogurt, flavored milk and breakfast pastries. The plan also would dramatically cut sodium in meals served to the nation's schoolkids by 2029, while boosting flexibility for foods made with whole grains.
“What they are proposing is basically from scratch cooking and that requires highly trained labor, a lot money and even more time," Plain said. "I would love to get fresh chicken and buy local but that doesn't come out to the 8 cents per serving that we have to work with."
"I would be happy to do it, but we just can’t right now. They don't have solutions; they just have requirements."
Health experts say cutting back on sugar and salt can help decrease the risk of disease in kids, including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and other problems that often continue into adulthood.
The plan, detailed in a 280-page document, garnered mixed reviews from all those who would be affected by the changes. Some nutrition specialists were excited for the changes, feeling that even more nutritional school lunches would be a positive change for students. While several others interviewed by the AP shared in Plain's opinion that, while “wanting nothing but the best for the students,” she felt the proposed changes would be nearly impossible to meet with the current state of food services within public schools.
“I understand what they are looking at and why but they are not understanding the problems we struggle with every single day,” Plain said. "We are already having such a difficult time getting products and being consistent with what we're offering to students. We are not able to pay for the things that they are suggesting, we are losing money like crazy on the lunches, it's not stable and they are overlooking the challenges that we still have."
If approved, the proposed changes would begin as early as 2025, with expectations of full compliance by 2029.
"The goal is to improve nutrition and align with U.S. dietary guidelines in the program that serves breakfast to more than 15 million children and lunch to nearly 30 million children every day,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release.
Plain said that as she continues to work to meet past regulations in schools across her district, fearing the loss of government funding if she doesn’t, she is frightened at the effects that the new changes would have on her struggling department.
"There are several other programs that offer food to families and I don't understand why they can't change those and give us a break for a minute so we can catch our breath,” Plain said. “We lost a lot of support after COVID-19 funding went away and the industry can barely support what we are trying to accommodate now. Manufacturers are pulling out because they aren’t making any money. It makes me so nervous we haven't gotten our feet underneath us and it is just so frustrating to see that it’s not slowing down."
Plain is frustrated by the USDA's continually moving targets. She said that according to federal laws, public schools are mandated to pass a reauthorization every five years to help determine need within districts and how much federal aid is awarded to help cover food costs for area children. But with more requirements come more red tape and the USDA itself already has a backlog of work when it comes to regulating school lunch programs, Plain said.
“District 93 has not had a reauthorization since 2010,” Plain said. “They (the USDA) haven’t done it, so they don’t know what we really need and are not really helping us hit the goals they keep moving higher and higher.”
Agriculture officials said the changes are necessary because school meals are such a large portion of the overall diet for U.S. children.
"School meals happen to be the meals with the highest nutritional value of any meal that children can get outside the home," Vilsack said in an interview with the AP.
The first limits on added sugars would be enacted before the start of the 2025-26 school year and according to the release, foods such as sweetened cereals, yogurts and flavored milks would be first on the chopping block.
According to the proposal, by 2027, added sugars in all school meals would be limited to less than 10% of the total number of calories per week for breakfasts and lunches.
Under the proposed plan an 8-ounce container of chocolate milk could contain no more than 10 grams of sugar while some popular flavored milks, currently served in schools, contain twice that amount, the AP reported.
The proposal would also reduce sodium in school meals by 30% by 2029. Sodium levels would not be reduced all at once, but instead would be gradually reduced to align with federal guidelines, recommending those age 14 and older limit sodium to about 2,300 milligrams a day and even less for younger children.
For instance, from an average of about 1,280 milligrams of sodium allowed now per lunch for kids in grades 9 to 12 to about 935 milligrams. For comparison, a typical turkey sandwich with mustard and cheese might contain 1,500 milligrams of sodium.
Katie Wilson, executive director of the Urban School Food Alliance, told the AP the changes are "necessary to help America's children lead healthier lives."
But Diane Pratt-Heavner, spokeswoman for the School Nutrition Association, a trade group, said that school meals are already healthier than they were a decade ago and that increased regulations are a burden, especially for small and rural school districts.
"School meal programs are at a breaking point," she told the AP. "These programs are simply not equipped to meet additional rules."
Vilsack aimed to address the controversy and emphasized that the department’s plan would not be immediate, but would be phased the in over the next six years, allowing schools and manufacturers time to adjust to the newest set of standards. He said in a Feb. 3 press conference that the USDA also will fund grants of up to $150,000 to help small and rural schools make the changes.
But Plain said that's not enough for the district, which has more than 13,000 students, to cover the proposal's added requirements.
"The $150,000, is a penny and half,” Plain said. “We serve one million meals a year for the district and we are losing money every month. Never have we been in the situation that we are in right now. Our district doesn't have enough funding for the all of its own needs and, as the nutrition department, we should be able to be independent but we are getting close to not being able to do so."
A 60-day public comment period on the plan opened Feb. 7. For information, go to fns.usda.gov/cn/fr-020723.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
