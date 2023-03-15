Tuesday was the first of four election days on the Idaho Consolidated Election Calendar this year and school districts across the state asked voters to vote on whether they would be granted the bonds and levies they had put on the ballot.
The ballots were void of any statewide issues, focusing solely on bonds or levies submitted by local school boards.
Idaho Falls School District 91 asked patrons to vote to renew a two-year, $13.6 million supplemental levy that the district has had in place for more than 30 years.
Supplemental levies require a simple majority and District 91 saw nearly 81% support from its patrons.
"Thank you to all our parents and patrons who turned out to vote on Tuesday," said District 91's Director of Communications and Community Engagement, Margaret Wimborne. "We appreciate our community's ongoing and longtime support of the supplemental levy."
Bonneville Joint School District 93 did not have a measure on the ballot.
District officials said that if the levy were to have failed, more than $10.8 million in salaries and benefits over the two-year period would have been at stake, a loss that officials would have had a hard time rectifying or funding.
The district also uses a portion of the funds to increase security within schools and provide money for some of the district's extracurricular programs such as drama, band, orchestra and certain sports.
“The supplemental levy has played a vital role in Idaho Falls School District 91’s efforts to keep students safe and to provide them with the very best education and opportunities, and it’s just as important today as it was 30 years ago,” District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank said in a pre-election news release.
Blackfoot School District 55 officials also sighed a breath of relief following the approval of its two-year, $4 million supplemental levy, which received nearly 74% support from district patrons.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.