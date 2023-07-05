Former College of Eastern Idaho student Zac Church has entered the United States Military Academy at West Point. He has been appointed to the Class of 2027.
Congressman Mike Simpson nominated Church for the appointment, a CEI news release said.
Former College of Eastern Idaho student Zac Church has entered the United States Military Academy at West Point. He has been appointed to the Class of 2027.
Congressman Mike Simpson nominated Church for the appointment, a CEI news release said.
“Every year, I have the privilege of nominating a limited number of individuals to the United States Military Service Academies,” Simpson said in a written statement. “The honor of attending a service academy comes with an obligation and commitment to serve our nation.”
Church was homeschooled and completed 27 credits at CEI as an early college student.
He received a certificate of appointment from Col. James Roberts, West Point Admissions Field Force, and Carter Harrison, field representative for Simpson, in a ceremony at CEI.
“(The) final appointment is determined by the United States Military Academy — West Point Admissions, on behalf of the President of the United States,” the release said.
Simpson congratulated Church on his record of accomplishments.
“To be appointed to one of these prestigious academies shows professional excellence and a strong sense of leadership," he said. "Zac’s dedication to his studies and country has prepared him for a successful career as an officer in the United States Army. I wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors.”
Harrison also noted Church's academic achievements, extracurricular activities and service rendered that set him apart in the nomination process, the release said.
The academy’s website states that its mission is "to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army."
Lori Barber, CEI vice president of academic and student affairs, shared her gratitude that the college played a role preparing Church for his journey.
“CEI is so proud to have played a part in helping you (Church) think critically, and help put you on this path to your extraordinary future,” she said in the release.
CEI offers college-level opportunities to high school students throughout Idaho. Courses can be taken at local high schools, on CEI’s campus, and online, the release said. Subjects range from general education courses such as English and math to career technical education options including auto and health care.
Additional information on CEI’s early college program is available at cei.edu/early-college.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.