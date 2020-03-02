BOISE — The House Education Committee voted Monday to introduce a local lawmaker's bill to give schools grants to implement digital curricula.
Sponsored by Reps. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, and Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d'Alene, the bill combines aspects of two other bills, House bills 470 and 481, that were introduced into House Education earlier this year and now won't move forward.
Raymond's bill would replace the existing school technology grant program with a school digital content and curriculum fund. Schools could apply for grants of up to $50,000 to buy technology such as computers to facilitate the use of digital curricula.
Raymond said it wouldn’t raise costs beyond the current program, which is about $1.6 million a year. Schools asking for money would have to explain how their proposal would improve student performance. Specifically, districts could buy programs to enhance student achievement in “career technical education, character education, enrichment activities, reading and mathematics, and activities that increase grade-to-grade promotion and enhance career and college readiness,” the bill says.
“This bill does not add new monies, it simply changes the distribution process,” Raymond said.
Under the current formula, Raymond said, a handful of districts are getting large amounts of money while most others are getting a few thousand a year. Some districts, Raymond said, get as little as $1,300 to $1,500 a year.
“Many school districts are subsidizing (others), because it’s simply not feasible to buy curriculum with that type of monies,” he said.
Reps. Steve Berch, D-Boise, and Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, voted against introducing the bill. Berch said the bill doesn't address the larger issue of investing more in education technology.
"I just can't support this shifting of dollars instead of investing incrementally and essentially taking from the rich and giving to the poor," he said.
Assistant Minority Leader Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, who moved to introduce the bill, said he thinks it warrants further discussion and a full hearing where the pros and cons can be weighed.
"I think it's important that we get these ideas out in front of the public, and we have that discussion," he said.