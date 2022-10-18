The Rigby Free Soccer Club has been helping students raise their grades and be an integral part of a team. Alexander Greenfield's program has gone from less than 30 students to over 180 in the last five years.
The Rigby Free Soccer Club has been helping students raise their grades and be an integral part of a team. Alexander Greenfield's program has gone from less than 30 students to over 180 in the last five years.
Courtesy of Alexander Greenfield
Rigby Free Soccer Club will begin its next season starting in spring.
Courtesy of Alexander Greenfield
Alexander Greenfield started the program as a way to encourage students to come to school and get good grades.
RIGBY – While extracurricular sports are a given for some school-aged children, the time, cost and idea of them is not as easily accessible to all families.
Alexander Greenfield, a special education teacher and department head at Farnsworth Middle School, wanted to change that. Greenfield felt that while the thought might be unconventional, sports might be able to motivate specific demographics of students who were either not attending school regularly or whose grades were suffering greatly.
About five years ago, educators at Rigby Middle School were talking in passing about students who were underachieving academically and throwing ideas back and forth on what they could do to help. The educators had the idea to start a soccer team to help motivate children to get to class and get their grades up, that being the catalyst for participating on the team.
"We were all discussing how to get them there and motivated and soccer came up," Greenfield said. "A lightbulb went off in my head and I thought, well, I can do that, I can start a soccer team.”
In many school district organized sports programs across the country, students who participate in those sports are mandated to maintain a certain level of grades in order to participate. Greenfield wanted to experiment with this blueprint at his own school.
The rules for what would be the Rigby Free Soccer Club are simple; no family pays for their child to participate, and any student, public or privately educated, can be on the team as long as they go to class and strive to excel academically, said Jeff Platt, communications manager and spokesperson for GoFundMe.
Students who choose to participate in the program are highly encouraged by Greenfield and their coaches to pass their classes in order to be a part of the club. If they are struggling to do so, they are encouraged to attend tutoring before practice and work with teachers to get their grades up.
As founder of the program, Greenfield started it because he saw students who were "lacking in motivation but capable of exceeding expectations." These students and their families were also unable to pay for sports programs, with the average American soccer program adding up to around $1,000 per year.
Greenfield felt strongly that sports would help to boost these students and give them something to be proud of while also giving them a reason to succeed in their classes.
The program started with less than 30 students and last year its registration numbers rose to almost 200.
"The program is growing exponentially and he needs help covering the costs," Platt said. "So, Greenfield started a GoFundMe asking the community to help him keep kids in school and motivated to do well in the classroom."
Greenfield has kept his promise and continued to make the program free to families whose children join the club, however, he is worried that recent downturns in the economy will keep him from doing all he wants to do with the program. Greenfield said "costs for jerseys, coaches, referees and transportation for what is now a five-school program have to be covered by generous donors so the program can continue to grow."
"We survive on volunteerism and fundraising. All the funds we raise go directly to the students. There is no administrative pay at all. I am not looking to gain anything financially; I just want the students to excel and to feel loved and a part of something big."
Greenfield has seen significant changes in grades, attendance and overall pride within the students he helps and is hopeful for many more years of the program.
"We can promise that this program works," Greenfield said. "As of last year, statistics indicated that students who participated in the Rigby Free Soccer program did indeed have better attendance."
In a study done by Greenfield, using attendance records from the schools, it was found that on practice and game days students attended a full school day 95.5% of the time.
The club will begin their next season in spring of 2023, as soon as the weather turns from snow to sunshine, and is hoping to raise $20,000 to help cover costs for the next two years.
"What we do really does work, and these kids not only need this program but love participating in it," Greenfield said. “I know we are all in tough times right now but those kids need us to help them and soccer is helping. We just have to make sure we can raise the money we need to keep the program going strong.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.