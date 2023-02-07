Every February, the Career Technical Education community celebrates CTE Month to raise awareness to the program’s role in readying learners for success.
Career and technical education programs in the country date back to 1917 and help to provide students with not only career and academic skills, but skills that are needed for the modern workplace. According to Lyndon Oswald, the Career Technical Education director for Bonneville Joint School District 93 and principal of the Technical Careers High School, the courses help influence critical thinking, communication, teamwork, integrity, ethical leadership, creativity and innovation.
Officials from both Idaho Falls School District 91 and District 93 have had career and technical education for years. Those offerings began with a limited number of trade specializations being sprinkled throughout area high schools.
District 93 officials extended the reach of their program in 2012 with the opening of the Technical Careers High School, which is solely dedicated to career and technical education programs and the success of the students who wanted to take advantage of the courses.
“If you drive by our school, the sign says ‘Learning by doing,’” Oswald said. “This is why we do what we do. There are gifted kids throughout the area that learn in many different ways but we are here for the kids who want to work with their hands, be inventive, that’s what the trades offer.
“We are giving them a chance to grow differently.”
Officials from the school said that the program is very popular and they have no problem filling seats, with students from several surrounding districts wanting to participate in courses such as culinary arts, business management, digital communications, child development, teacher assistance, engineering and design programs, animal science and natural resource programs.
District 93’s program, which is used as a model for many neighboring districts’ programs, has found great success and continues to add relevant programs regularly, Oswald said.
“Sometimes we have parents coming in, looking for an easier option for their kids to graduate and I want parents to know that this is not an easier option for high school but maybe it will be the option their child needs to excel,” Oswald said.
According to school officials, there are even several students in the district working even harder to pass their classes so that when they are old enough to have the chance, they can go to the career and technical education high school.
“They get out of bed and go to school because they can see a future they want instead of being lost in one they don’t really care for right now,” Oswald said. “We are not insinuating it’s the right option for every student but it is here for the ones who want it.”
District 91 began its career and technical education journey by offering courses through students’ high schools for emergency medical technician and clinical teaching associate certifications, pharmacy technology, computer science and culinary arts.
After many years without a dedicated building, District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank held a meeting with the program’s officials and decided, due to communication and consistency issues, that the district needed a facility of its own.
The district began leasing the former Deseret Industries building at 450 E St. in September and has since added many new courses to the career and technical education program.
“Before the center was opened there were a few programs open throughout high schools in the district, but now having the center has really opened the program up to so much more success,” said Beverly Hott, coordinator for District 91’s Career-Technical Education Center.
In addition to the previously offered courses, school officials said they have added a number of new and interesting options such as agriculture, plant and soil, industrial mechanics, welding, information technology, networking, cybersecurity, web design, network design, graphic design, law enforcement, firefighting and a pathway for those interested in education professions.
“Completing these programs here doesn’t mean that they necessarily want to be a pharmacy technician or an EMT technician their whole lives, but it opens the doors to more employment options to pay for their education to do what they want to do, or prepares them for future professions,” Hott said.
Officials from both programs agreed that today’s students are having to quickly decide what the rest of their lives will look like, even when they have not had the experience necessary to make those decisions.
“Whether or not they decide to use the experience they have gotten here, we know that it helps them to navigate life after high school,” Hott said. “If they get a job after this, great, many students are. If they decide to do college, amazing, they can use the tools they’ve gained to stay out of debt. Any way you put it, what we are offering here helps.”
Students from both districts receive real workforce experience, get internships, apprenticeships, complete capstone projects, make workforce connections all while working to also get their high school diplomas.
Hundreds of students from each district, with programs growing each year, are choosing to take on programs that are seeing an increasingly high need of a younger workforce.
“The workforce needs help,” Oswald said. “Companies that we have talked to are saying their average welder is in their 60s, with many other industries saying their best workers are pushing 60 as well. The medical field has been crying out in need for years. CTE is a great way to get your foot in the door in all of these professions, because you’re starting out with more training and information.”
Students take introductory and intermediate level courses at their respective high schools and then in their junior and senior years, they can come to the career and technical education high school or center to do capstone projects and other higher-level courses for their program.
“With all of the added programs, the new building and the increased effort, we want parents and students to know that career technical education is not an easier alternative to high school,” Hott said. “It’s a high quality, structured, professional facility where we help students choose a more structured pathway in life.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.