Every February, the Career Technical Education community celebrates CTE Month to raise awareness to the program’s role in readying learners for success.

Career and technical education programs in the country date back to 1917 and help to provide students with not only career and academic skills, but skills that are needed for the modern workplace. According to Lyndon Oswald, the Career Technical Education director for Bonneville Joint School District 93 and principal of the Technical Careers High School, the courses help influence critical thinking, communication, teamwork, integrity, ethical leadership, creativity and innovation.


